ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisiscleveland.com

48 Hours For The Classic Rocker

While the term “rock ‘n’ roll” was coined back in the 1950s here in Cleveland, you believe that the true sound of rock originated in the late 60s, 70s and early 80s. You’re no stranger to guitar riffs, gritty acoustics, big hair, metal and Americana. You’re the ultimate classic rocker.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Bluebonnets To Play Rock Hall Today

When Kathy Valentine was last in Cleveland in fall 2021, she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her band the Go-Go's. When the Austin resident returns to Rock Hall today, she'll be playing a show with her other rock band, the Bluebonnets, a self-described "glam/garage/blues/rock" quartet with a penchant for multi-part harmonies and a ferocious live show.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brooklyn, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Kent, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Kent, OH
Kent, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Northfield, OH
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Jim Brickman kicks it with one of his biggest fans — Kenny!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a ‘bucket list’ morning for Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton. He’s catching up with Cleveland’s Own piano man Jim Brickman. Kenny is a long time fan of the Grammy nominated songwriter and chart-topping artist. Jim has an upcoming show at Cain Park on August 20th and you can click here to learn more.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Meyer
Person
Jakob Dylan
Person
Kari Jobe
Person
Béla Fleck
Person
Curtis Salgado
Person
Matisyahu
Person
Steve Bailey
Person
Al Stewart
Person
Marcus Miller
Cleveland.com

Pavement drummer spinning tunes for local charity at Parma brewery

PARMA, Ohio -- Anyone who has ever visited Parma’s The Current Year Records and Tapes knows owners Michael and Marie Stutz are big fans of ‘90s indie rock act Pavement. So much the pair founded the Parma for Pavement International Committee in 2021 for the purpose of booking Pavement to play an outdoor show at Byer’s Field.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Larder, Jacks Named Two of the 20 Best Jewish Delis in America

Tasting Table this week published its list of the 20 best Jewish delis around the country, complete with classics (Katz's in New York) and newcomers (Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.) representing a spectrum of restaurants from the old-school to those "breaking barriers or drawing from a wider variety of cuisines and cultures."
CLEVELAND, OH
macaronikid.com

🎪GIVEAWAY! Garden Bros Circus coming to Summit County Fairgrounds!

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge from August 25th to 28th!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:
TALLMADGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Jazz Bass#Concert#Association#Cowsills#Lany#Nautica#Hasidic
Cleveland.com

Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grab A Slice at In Forno Pizza

Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy