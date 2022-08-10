Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
thisiscleveland.com
48 Hours For The Classic Rocker
While the term “rock ‘n’ roll” was coined back in the 1950s here in Cleveland, you believe that the true sound of rock originated in the late 60s, 70s and early 80s. You’re no stranger to guitar riffs, gritty acoustics, big hair, metal and Americana. You’re the ultimate classic rocker.
Saturday is Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland
With Machine Gun Kelly planning to take over FirstEnergy Stadium for a nearly sold-out concert Saturday, the Rock Hall is celebrating the hometown musician with an event dubbed Machine Gun Kelly Day.
Pianist Daniil Trifonov withdraws from Cleveland Orchestra Blossom program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A star guest soloist has withdrawn from his scheduled performance with the Cleveland Orchestra this weekend. Citing an acute arm injury, pianist Daniil Trifonov has withdrawn from Saturday’s program at Blossom Music Center, on which he had been slated to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
Cleveland Scene
Bluebonnets To Play Rock Hall Today
When Kathy Valentine was last in Cleveland in fall 2021, she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her band the Go-Go's. When the Austin resident returns to Rock Hall today, she'll be playing a show with her other rock band, the Bluebonnets, a self-described "glam/garage/blues/rock" quartet with a penchant for multi-part harmonies and a ferocious live show.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to host Machine Gun Kelly Day prior to Mainstream Sellout Tour at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 20, 2022. Fans are gearing up as Machine Gun Kelly returns home to Northeast Ohio on Saturday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced that on Saturday, Aug. 13, they will host a "Machine Gun Kelly Day" celebration at the Union Home Mortgage Plaza.
Cleveland Scene
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
Cleveland Scene
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40
Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Jim Brickman kicks it with one of his biggest fans — Kenny!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a ‘bucket list’ morning for Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton. He’s catching up with Cleveland’s Own piano man Jim Brickman. Kenny is a long time fan of the Grammy nominated songwriter and chart-topping artist. Jim has an upcoming show at Cain Park on August 20th and you can click here to learn more.
Pavement drummer spinning tunes for local charity at Parma brewery
PARMA, Ohio -- Anyone who has ever visited Parma’s The Current Year Records and Tapes knows owners Michael and Marie Stutz are big fans of ‘90s indie rock act Pavement. So much the pair founded the Parma for Pavement International Committee in 2021 for the purpose of booking Pavement to play an outdoor show at Byer’s Field.
Cleveland Scene
Larder, Jacks Named Two of the 20 Best Jewish Delis in America
Tasting Table this week published its list of the 20 best Jewish delis around the country, complete with classics (Katz's in New York) and newcomers (Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.) representing a spectrum of restaurants from the old-school to those "breaking barriers or drawing from a wider variety of cuisines and cultures."
macaronikid.com
🎪GIVEAWAY! Garden Bros Circus coming to Summit County Fairgrounds!
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge from August 25th to 28th!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:
Cleveland Scene
Security Guards at Playhouse Square and other Downtown Properties Want to Form a Union
Thursday afternoon, Service Employees International Union Local 1 (SEIU Local 1) will hold a rally and press conference outside Playhouse Square in support of downtown security guards. The local union, which represents janitorial workers and other service employees, wants to apply pressure on Playhouse Square and other buildings downtown that...
Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
Cleveland Scene
Heck’s Café to Make a Return to Cleveland’s East Side When It Opens This Fall in Beachwood
Come fall, Heck’s Café will make its triumphant return to Cleveland’s east side. Back in the late-1970s and early-1980s, the legendary burger restaurant had a location at Eton mall in Woodmere, alongside other classic places like the Cheese Cellar and James Tavern. This time around, Heck’s will...
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
New clues in unsolved death at Cleveland concert: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive new leads and pictures in the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of Cory Barron.
Treasures can sometimes be hazardous: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our favorite vintage table settings might be hazardous to our health. It’s important to look into any possible safety concerns before using those plates and glasses. Thank goodness for the internet bringing these issues to light. Fiesta Ware, made by the Homer Laughlin China Co. of...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Grab A Slice at In Forno Pizza
Grab A Slice at In Forno Pizza
Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth
Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program.
