ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the August 2nd primary behind us, 27 News took a look at the role misinformation could have had on voters. Misinformation is extremely damaging in any form, but especially when it comes to politics. During last Tuesday’s primary, 27 News met Carleton Bryer, a Topeka resident who’s pro-life. Even with his […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

COVID picture improves in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year. USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

6 Kansas lakes remain at ‘Warning’ algae level

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards. As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Pottawatomie County, KS
Government
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions

OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Johnson, others receive ASHRAE scholarships at K-State

MANHATTAN — A quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Community Baby Shower returns after 2-year hiatus

New moms and moms-to-be living in Dickinson County are invited to attend the fourth annual Community Baby Shower, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The baby shower is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Sterl Hall. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event is only open to pregnant women and post-partum women who have delivered by June 1 or later.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Farm Bureau
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Commissioners approve request to build a water tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

K-State beef stocker field day slated Sept. 29

MANHATTAN – Beef cattle economic outlook, ongoing issues surrounding the transportation and cattle industry, and improving efficiency through feeding strategies and cattle comfort are among topics planned for the 2022 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day on Sept. 29. The conference will be hosted at the K-State Beef...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Driver prepares to make NHRA history at Heartland Motorsports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Hot Rod Association nationals competition this weekend is always a big draw, but this year one driver will make history. Travis Shumake is no stranger to drag racing. “A lot of my family is used to seeing my dad win drag races for decades...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 8

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are not available. Jon Buchanan III, Failure to appear, Arrested 8/5. Obed Herrera, Driving...
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy