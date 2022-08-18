Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases 2022

The lovely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is finally here, and it's time for the world to prepare. If you're planning on purchasing this high-end folding phone from Samsung, you'd better get a smashing case to go with it.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 covers add layers of protection without hampering usage. Some of these options take things further, bringing you functionality and fun at the same time.

Top Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen

Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen is the perfect case for your new foldable. It adds a slot to carry the S Pen, hides a slim stand underneath the stylus holder, and protects your Z Fold 4 from potential damage caused by bumps or scrapes. The silicone features a matte finish, and you get three matching shades to go with the Fold 4's original colorways.

VRS Design Terra Guard Modern for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Beautiful and beastly

This dapper case from VRS Design comes in a fresh mint shade that's hard not to fall for. The Terra Guard Modern cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is robust, reinforcing the hinge and impact resistance all around thanks to the hard PC material and raised edges. Plus, you get a free screen protector too.

Spigen Neo Hybrid S for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Real stand-up case

Spigen is equal to none when it comes to sleek heavy-duty cases of all sorts. The Spigen Neo Hybrid S for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a sturdy construction of PC and TPU, with Air Cushion Technology to absorb shocks and reduce damage. A solid metal kickstand supports the Fold 4, and none of the materials interfere with wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Grip Cover

Strapping young thing

We are loving Samsung's take on the Silicone Cover with Strap for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Though there's no space for your S Pen, you get snazzy color combos and an extremely useful, stretchy strap to add grip. Just like the last generation, you can swap out the strap with other fun designs on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Grip Cover.

Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Crystal clear

Speck's Presidio Perfect Clear Case is a great transparent cover for your Galaxy Z Fold 4. You get to show off the beautiful hues of your Samsung foldable without running the risk of scratching it. Plus, it incorporates a special anti-yellowing technology, and 12 foot drop protection for longevity and endurance.

i-Blason Cosmo Series Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Deluxe solution

The i-Blason Cosmo Series is all about luxury. You get a gorgeous rose gold hinge on this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case that also accommodates the S Pen. There is a built-in screen guard for the cover screen and lovely pinkish gold accents. This deluxe cover is both stylish and functional.

UAG Civilian Series Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case

Tough as nails

UAG's Civilian Series isn't as vanilla as its namesake. This mean Galaxy Z Fold 4 case is ready for battle with its military-grade ruggedness. The sides are extra grippy to prevent falls, and the back is slim enough to support wireless or reverse wireless charging.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Heavy artillery

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is a heavy-duty cover for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This ruggedly reliable case offers military-grade protection from every angle, an S Pen slot, and a kickstand that is rock-solid and super sturdy. All those protective layers bulk up your device significantly, though, and you can't charge your foldable wirelessly in the UB Pro.

Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Hot off the runway

While clear cases don't do much in terms of protection, they are undeniably attractive. Take this semi-transparent Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for instance. It shows off your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but also adds a stunning overlay of bejeweled flowers on top.

Marphe Z Fold 4 Case with S Pen Holder

Case of many trades

Marphe's Z Fold 4 Case comes with a detachable S Pen holder that's held in place by a strip of Velcro. On top of that, there's a little kickstand built into the back that pops out whenever you need it. This budget-friendly PU leather case comes in three tones that take after the Z Fold 4's own color variants.

SHIEID Samsung Z Fold 4 Case Wallet

Not your grandma's wallet

Typically, wallet cases aren't the coolest option. This SHIEID Samsung Z Fold 4 Case Wallet begs to differ, bringing you six stylish colors and a surprisingly trendy design. It even sports Shelby stripes near the card slots, giving off serious racecar vibes.

Foluu Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leather Case

For leather lovers

Foluu excels at crafting quality cases for small budgets. This PU leather case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gives you that leathery feel that you desire, without costing an arm and a leg. You can choose from three colors, though the frame remains black across all of them.

A treasure trove of Z Fold 4 cases awaits

We're only just starting to see all the weird and wonderful Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases that manufacturers can concoct. This round-up features the best of what's out there, whether you're looking for eye-candy or unrelenting endurance.

Our favorite case for this glorious folding phone is none other than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen. Samsung knocked it out of the park with this deluxe silicone phone case. It features a smooth finish, and you get a handy slot to carry the S Pen around with your Z Fold 4. By way of clever engineering, the S Pen holder pops out to reveal a contraption to prop up your Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well.

Accident-prone users should consider more rugged options like the heavy-duty VRS Design Terra Guard Modern, UAG Civilian Series, or SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. While all three of these covers are built to take a beating, only the SUPCASE UB Pro includes a kickstand, an S Pen holder, and a built-in screen protector for your Z Fold 4 .

Of course, if you need something that adds grip without all that added bulkiness of the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, there is another solution. Samsung's other silicone cover comes with a strap, and it looks pretty darn fashionable too. You can swap out the straps in the future to change up your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Grip Cover's style.

On the other hand, if you want a slimmer case without the convenience of a strap, the Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case is all about glamour with its semi-transparent design and bedazzled flowers. Add a phone grip separately for protection, and you'll be good to go.

