Sports
MARION — Wilkes County Post 31’s season came to an unfortunate end early last week in the North Carolina American Legion Lady Fastpitch state tournament at Big League Camp.
Much like its male counterparts, the Forbush girl’s basketball team put three players on the All-Foothills 2A team.
A banner 2021-222 season helped the Forbush boy’s basketball team rake in some high honors from the Foothills 2A Athletic Conference.
A strong contingency of East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount players headlined the 2021-22 All-Northwest 1A Conference girls basketball team.
Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference team for boy’s basketball.
Whether it was winning conference titles or capturing conference player of the year accolades, the swimmers from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount high schools were will-represented on this past winter’s All-Northwest 1A Conference teams.
Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference wrestling team this past winter.
TAYLORSVILLE — Wilkes Post 31 head softball coach Daniel Triplett consistently preached for someone to make a play during last Tuesday’s playoff opener.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association recently announced Surry Community College’s Hadly Tucker as an All-American Scholar Team selection for the 2021-2022 year.
After pulling a first-round upset, Mocksville-Davie gave top-seeded Rowan County all it could handle in last Tuesday’s night’s opener in the second round of the Area III American Legion baseball playoffs.
The Mount Airy Granite Bears were named the Northwest 1A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.
MILLERS CREEK — To paraphrase Wilkes Post 31 public address announcer Earl Roland, the Flashers did “some yard work” in Thursday night’s doubleheader.
The East Surry Cardinals were named the Foothills 2A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.
Th...
(Feed generated with FetchRSS )
Comments / 0