ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, NC

Sports

By Elkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin TribuneElkin Tribune
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bf5ec_0hBjHihx00

MARION — Wilkes County Post 31’s season came to an unfortunate end early last week in the North Carolina American Legion Lady Fastpitch state tournament at Big League Camp.

[…]

Much like its male counterparts, the Forbush girl’s basketball team put three players on the All-Foothills 2A team.

[…]

A banner 2021-222 season helped the Forbush boy’s basketball team rake in some high honors from the Foothills 2A Athletic Conference.

[…]

A strong contingency of East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount players headlined the 2021-22 All-Northwest 1A Conference girls basketball team.

[…]

Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference team for boy’s basketball.

[…]

Whether it was winning conference titles or capturing conference player of the year accolades, the swimmers from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount high schools were will-represented on this past winter’s All-Northwest 1A Conference teams.

[…]

Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference wrestling team this past winter.

[…]

TAYLORSVILLE — Wilkes Post 31 head softball coach Daniel Triplett consistently preached for someone to make a play during last Tuesday’s playoff opener.

[…]

CORAL SPRINGS, FL — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association recently announced Surry Community College’s Hadly Tucker as an All-American Scholar Team selection for the 2021-2022 year.

[…]

After pulling a first-round upset, Mocksville-Davie gave top-seeded Rowan County all it could handle in last Tuesday’s night’s opener in the second round of the Area III American Legion baseball playoffs.

[…]

The Mount Airy Granite Bears were named the Northwest 1A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.

[…]

MILLERS CREEK — To paraphrase Wilkes Post 31 public address announcer Earl Roland, the Flashers did “some yard work” in Thursday night’s doubleheader.

[…]

The East Surry Cardinals were named the Foothills 2A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.

[…]

Th...

(Feed generated with FetchRSS )

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes County, NC
Sports
County
Wilkes County, NC
City
Elkin, NC
City
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
City
Millers Creek, NC
City
Marion, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bears#Wilkes County Post 31#Big League Camp#Wilkes Post 31#Fl#Surry Community College#All American Scholar
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tribune

The Tribune

Elkin, NC
1
Followers
15
Post
51
Views
ABOUT

Established in 1911, The Tribune serves Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties in North Carolina.

 https://www.elkintribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy