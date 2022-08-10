Read full article on original website
Related
Razer launches lighter DeathAdder V3 Pro with a 4,000Hz wireless polling rate option
In brief: The DeathAdder V3 Pro comes with a revised shape based on feedback from pro gamers, reduced weight, a new sensor, and a 4,000Hz polling rate option if you choose to use it with Razer's improved (and more expensive) wireless dongle. The company also includes some rubber grip tape in the box in case the mouse's coating is too slippery for you.
Desktop CPU sales see biggest decline in 30 years as AMD gains market share
The big picture: A new research report shows that desktop CPUs haven't escaped broader economic trends like inflation and falling product demand. The tech industry's Q2 numbers are down all over, and yet AMD is somehow coming off an excellent quarter, making gains on chief rival Intel. Mercury Research reports...
Intel Arc 3 A380 vs. AMD Radeon RX 6400
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're taking another look at Intel Arc 3 A380, but this time with a 51 game benchmark head to head against AMD's $150 Radeon RX 6400. This will give us a better idea of how the Arc A380 performs across a wide range of titles and -- spoiler alert -- it wasn't all smooth sailing, but there were some positive signs as well, it's a very mixed bag and we're keen to show you the results.
At least one analyst believes Intel should shut down or sell off its GPU division
TL;DR: Intel currently finds itself between a rock and a hard place in the GPU market, and one well-known analyst believes it might be time for the chipmaker to cut its losses and move on. Jon Peddie of Jon Peddie Research laid out the scenario in a recent editorial highlighting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Xiaomi's latest foldable is just 5.4mm thick in tablet mode
The big picture: Foldable season is in full swing and Xiaomi doesn't want to be left out in the cold. The Chinese tech titan's latest foldable is its most advanced to date and is ready to compete against new entries from Samsung and Motorola for your hard-earned money. The Xiaomi...
TechSpot
Half-Life 2 VR mod to enter public beta next month after five years in development
Something to look forward to: Developers and modders have been trying to make Valve's seminal Half-Life 2 playable in VR for almost a decade. The latest attempt, long-dormant, still has a ways to go before full completion, but will hit a major development milestone next month. This week, a team...
A Fair Warning: Avoid most so-called HDR monitors
Why it matters: One of the most annoying aspects of the HDR ecosystem, especially for computer monitors, is the amount of products that claim to be "HDR capable" yet don't have the hardware to support HDR properly. We think it's really important to arm you all with the knowledge on how to identify a fake HDR product and why these products are bad and not worth spending money on.
Someone is selling prototype Nvidia GTX 2080 cards
WTF?! Do you love Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme (RTX) or do you still yearn for the days of Giga Texel Shader eXtreme (GTX)? It turns out there's a way you can have both, kind of: the GTX 2080, a prototype 20-series card that carried the old GTX branding. A Reddit user just bought one of these rare models off eBay, and it's certainly an interesting find.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
Razer’s DeathAdder V3 Pro is a lightweight, ergonomic wireless gaming mouse that works so well my hand keeps reaching for it. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro delivers a bevy of improvements to Razer's long running gaming-mouse line that, while not essential, help solidify its spot at the top of the food chain.
Comcast was too expensive and AT&T was too slow, so this man built his own ISP
Bravo: A Michigan man has gone above and beyond the call of duty to bring broadband Internet connectivity to his rural town. What started as a personal goal for Jared Mauch soon morphed into a community-based project. To date, Mauch has around 70 customers connected to his ISP across 14 miles of fiber. He still works as a network architect with Akamai but thanks to a recent infusion of cash from the US government, his ISP will soon be reaching a lot more customers.
Comments / 0