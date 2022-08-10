ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel Arc 3 A380 vs. AMD Radeon RX 6400

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're taking another look at Intel Arc 3 A380, but this time with a 51 game benchmark head to head against AMD's $150 Radeon RX 6400. This will give us a better idea of how the Arc A380 performs across a wide range of titles and -- spoiler alert -- it wasn't all smooth sailing, but there were some positive signs as well, it's a very mixed bag and we're keen to show you the results.
Xiaomi's latest foldable is just 5.4mm thick in tablet mode

The big picture: Foldable season is in full swing and Xiaomi doesn't want to be left out in the cold. The Chinese tech titan's latest foldable is its most advanced to date and is ready to compete against new entries from Samsung and Motorola for your hard-earned money. The Xiaomi...
A Fair Warning: Avoid most so-called HDR monitors

Why it matters: One of the most annoying aspects of the HDR ecosystem, especially for computer monitors, is the amount of products that claim to be "HDR capable" yet don't have the hardware to support HDR properly. We think it's really important to arm you all with the knowledge on how to identify a fake HDR product and why these products are bad and not worth spending money on.
Someone is selling prototype Nvidia GTX 2080 cards

WTF?! Do you love Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme (RTX) or do you still yearn for the days of Giga Texel Shader eXtreme (GTX)? It turns out there's a way you can have both, kind of: the GTX 2080, a prototype 20-series card that carried the old GTX branding. A Reddit user just bought one of these rare models off eBay, and it's certainly an interesting find.
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Razer’s DeathAdder V3 Pro is a lightweight, ergonomic wireless gaming mouse that works so well my hand keeps reaching for it. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro delivers a bevy of improvements to Razer's long running gaming-mouse line that, while not essential, help solidify its spot at the top of the food chain.
Comcast was too expensive and AT&T was too slow, so this man built his own ISP

Bravo: A Michigan man has gone above and beyond the call of duty to bring broadband Internet connectivity to his rural town. What started as a personal goal for Jared Mauch soon morphed into a community-based project. To date, Mauch has around 70 customers connected to his ISP across 14 miles of fiber. He still works as a network architect with Akamai but thanks to a recent infusion of cash from the US government, his ISP will soon be reaching a lot more customers.
