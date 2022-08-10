Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Aug 11, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Aug 11, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Auto-buggy accident. Zephan A. Yanof of Solon reported that an Amish buggy side-swiped his car on Chapel Road and the buggy kept going. Yanof reported that there was very minor cosmetic damage to his vehicle.
Suspected cattle thief arrested in Holmes County
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has recovered cattle recently reported stolen in Knox and Washington townships, and arrested the man believed to be responsible.
WHIZ
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Two Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton Wednesday Night
A domestic violence incident was reported to Kenton Police at just before ten Wednesday night. According to the report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Main Street. After investigating, Vivian Nalls was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Also arrested was Darrrl Nalls...
huroninsider.com
Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash
BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
sciotopost.com
Grove City Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking Charges in Gallia County
Gallia County – Marco A. Delgado, age 36, of Grove City, Ohio was indicted this week on drug trafficking charges from a drug investigation in June. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in June detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio cold case solved? Man arrested for 1991 murder
URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old Franklin County cold case murder has potentially been solved, as investigators named a suspect on Tuesday. Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated murder. Franklin County Common Pleas Court records tie him to the death of Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Edwards raped and […]
sciotopost.com
Missing 13-Year-Old in Commerical Point
Commercial Point – Emergency squads have been dispatched to look for a missing 13-year-old girl in Commerical Point. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the girl is 5′ 8″ and around 217 pounds she has an orange top on with blue lettering, and leggings. She has her hair pulled up and is thought to have been heading to the school in a Commerical point. If seen call 911 immediately.
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
Your Radio Place
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist flown to Columbus hospital following collision with a deer
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center following a crash around 8:30 p.m. this evening. Reports say the motorcycle collided with a deer along Bull Creek Road. Deputies, along with medics, responded to the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the...
1980 cold case murder solved in Ohio, thanks to DNA
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
richlandsource.com
Richland County engineer opens one roundabout, discusses potential second
MANSFIELD -- The "road closed" signs were barely taken down at a new roundabout Thursday morning and Richland County Engineer Adam Gove was alerting county commissioners to the possibility of a second. The next site may be the intersection of Home Road and Lexington-Springmill Road, the location of a fatal...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover accident just south of Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover accident at Pittsburgh Road at the intersection of route 23 just south of Circleville. The call came in at around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Medics from Green Township in Ross County were called to the scene...
sunny95.com
Woman shot to death in NE Side apartment
COLUMBUS – Police are looking for a vehicle they think was involved in a shooting that left a woman dead on the Northeast Side Wednesday night. Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, was found on the floor of an apartment in the 2100 block of Parkville Court at approximately 8:32 p.m. by officers responding to a reported shooting, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
myfox28columbus.com
Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Circleville Man Charged after Vehicle Leaves Scene of Wheelchair Accident
Circleville – A man was charged after hitting a man in a wheelchair over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, the Circleville Police department and Circleville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Fairview Blvd in reference to a hit-skip accident that involved a pedestrian in a wheelchair and a car. When they arrived they found a man in a wheelchair that said that he was hit on the sidewalk and was thrown from his wheelchair but only had some minor injuries. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Berger ER with minor injuries.
Comments / 0