Knox County, OH

themountvernongrapevine.com

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Aug 11, 2022

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Aug 11, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Auto-buggy accident. Zephan A. Yanof of Solon reported that an Amish buggy side-swiped his car on Chapel Road and the buggy kept going. Yanof reported that there was very minor cosmetic damage to his vehicle.
DANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust

A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
SHAWNEE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Two Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton Wednesday Night

A domestic violence incident was reported to Kenton Police at just before ten Wednesday night. According to the report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Main Street. After investigating, Vivian Nalls was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Also arrested was Darrrl Nalls...
KENTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash

BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.
NORWALK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking Charges in Gallia County

Gallia County – Marco A. Delgado, age 36, of Grove City, Ohio was indicted this week on drug trafficking charges from a drug investigation in June. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in June detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio cold case solved? Man arrested for 1991 murder

URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old Franklin County cold case murder has potentially been solved, as investigators named a suspect on Tuesday. Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated murder. Franklin County Common Pleas Court records tie him to the death of Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Edwards raped and […]
URBANCREST, OH
sciotopost.com

Missing 13-Year-Old in Commerical Point

Commercial Point – Emergency squads have been dispatched to look for a missing 13-year-old girl in Commerical Point. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the girl is 5′ 8″ and around 217 pounds she has an orange top on with blue lettering, and leggings. She has her hair pulled up and is thought to have been heading to the school in a Commerical point. If seen call 911 immediately.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Motorcyclist flown to Columbus hospital following collision with a deer

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center following a crash around 8:30 p.m. this evening. Reports say the motorcycle collided with a deer along Bull Creek Road. Deputies, along with medics, responded to the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

1980 cold case murder solved in Ohio, thanks to DNA

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi rollover accident just south of Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a semi rollover accident at Pittsburgh Road at the intersection of route 23 just south of Circleville. The call came in at around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Medics from Green Township in Ross County were called to the scene...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sunny95.com

Woman shot to death in NE Side apartment

COLUMBUS – Police are looking for a vehicle they think was involved in a shooting that left a woman dead on the Northeast Side Wednesday night. Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, was found on the floor of an apartment in the 2100 block of Parkville Court at approximately 8:32 p.m. by officers responding to a reported shooting, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Circleville Man Charged after Vehicle Leaves Scene of Wheelchair Accident

Circleville – A man was charged after hitting a man in a wheelchair over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, the Circleville Police department and Circleville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Fairview Blvd in reference to a hit-skip accident that involved a pedestrian in a wheelchair and a car. When they arrived they found a man in a wheelchair that said that he was hit on the sidewalk and was thrown from his wheelchair but only had some minor injuries. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Berger ER with minor injuries.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

