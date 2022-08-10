ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine Welcomes Dolly Parton to Ohio to Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Dolly Parton to Visit the Mountain State to Celebrate Milestone Relating to Success of Imagination Library

Singer, songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton will visit Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 9, to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parade

State of Ohio Officially Observes its First ‘Dolly Parton Day’

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the state's Lt. Governor Jon Husted officially declared today 'Dolly Parton Day.'. The 76-year-old country singer, actress, and philanthropist earned the recognition for instilling “a love of reading among the children of Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up,” as well as in "all 88 counties [of Ohio]" through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, according to the proclamation.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbus, OH
lonelyplanet.com

Where to pay homage to Dolly Parton in Tennessee

Ask any Tennessean the name of their patron saint, and they will all give the same answer: Dolly Parton, Queen of Glitz and Goodwill. While she’s revered the world over for her genius songwriting and musical talent, she holds a special place in locals’ hearts because of her lifelong dedication to supporting education and healthcare in the Volunteer State. Parton is more than a celebrity to us – she’s a beacon of creativity, community and hope.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Dolly Parton
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Lady#Imagination Library

Comments / 0

Community Policy