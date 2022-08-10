Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine Welcomes Dolly Parton to Ohio to Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio

Read full article on original website
Watch Dolly Parton Perform “In The Pines” Alongside Her Parents & Siblings, Way Back In 1976
Dolly Parton comes by her impressive singing chops real honest. Back in 1976, she had a syndicated variety show called Dolly, and this episode in particular, featured pretty much her entire family, save for her three oldest brothers. Dolly’s late parents, Avie and Robert, as well as seven of her...
connect-bridgeport.com
Dolly Parton to Visit the Mountain State to Celebrate Milestone Relating to Success of Imagination Library
Singer, songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton will visit Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 9, to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month.
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Together Filming New Christmas Movie (See Clip)
Yes, two country legends were spotted together on Monday (August 8). That’s right Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were shot via fan footage in a golf cart earlier this week as the two were riding on set during the filming of Parton’s latest Christmas film. As American Songwriter...
State of Ohio Officially Observes its First ‘Dolly Parton Day’
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the state's Lt. Governor Jon Husted officially declared today 'Dolly Parton Day.'. The 76-year-old country singer, actress, and philanthropist earned the recognition for instilling “a love of reading among the children of Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up,” as well as in "all 88 counties [of Ohio]" through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, according to the proclamation.
lonelyplanet.com
Where to pay homage to Dolly Parton in Tennessee
Ask any Tennessean the name of their patron saint, and they will all give the same answer: Dolly Parton, Queen of Glitz and Goodwill. While she’s revered the world over for her genius songwriting and musical talent, she holds a special place in locals’ hearts because of her lifelong dedication to supporting education and healthcare in the Volunteer State. Parton is more than a celebrity to us – she’s a beacon of creativity, community and hope.
Summer Wells Missing Update—Parent Letter to Tennessee Girl To Be Revealed
The family of Tennessee child Summer Moon-Utah Wells is expected to release a letter from her father addressed to the missing child. Earlier this week, the family released a video of a letter the father had written, from prison, addressed to the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. The...
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
I stayed at Dolly Parton's DreamMore Resort in Tennessee and here are 7 things that surprised me
Free pink lemonade was just one surprising perk of staying at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort, Dolly Parton's hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
I visited Dollywood for the first time and here are 8 things that surprised me
I visited Dollywood, Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park, for the first time. The park had surprisingly steep hills and didn't play many Dolly Parton songs over the speakers. Christianity was more prominent at Dollywood than I was anticipating.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
WATCH: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Ride Golf Cart Through Dollywood
Since its opening in 1961 under a different name, Dollywood has attracted millions upon millions of visitors for its concerts, crafts, and thrill rides. Both Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton enjoyed a ride on the premises, but it was not a rollercoaster; rather, the two road a golf cart together.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Chris Stapleton Meets 6-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs In Kentucky Walmart, Her Mom Says “It Was So, So Special”
At this point, I’m running out of good things to say about Chris Stapleton. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can to help local law enforcement, and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
Country singer Chris Stapleton returns home to Kentucky to help deadly flooding recovery
Chris Stapleton was seen at Walmart buying supplies for people affected by mass flooding in eastern Kentucky. MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser shows how the eight-time Grammy Award winner is helping his home region, including one special fan, find healing.Aug. 5, 2022.
Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney splits with wife, singer Michelle Branch
Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney are splitting up. Branch revealed this month that the couple was separating after three years of marriage. "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," said Branch in a statement...
