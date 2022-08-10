ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

kitco.com

Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits

(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
zycrypto.com

BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset

An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
NEWSBTC

Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple

America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
HackerNoon

Stablecoins - The T0000000.1 Problem

Stablecoins (SC’s) are a viable alternative to cryptocurrencies, as they are pegged to a fiat currency and supposedly give digital coins a stable price (1:1) This is something that has been an issue for un-pegged crypto coins and tokens. Yet, the DNA of SC's does not intertwine very well into our current system, if that at all. They bring native problems that are hard to fix overnight, such as Tether's breakdown of asset-backed collateral.
NEWSBTC

Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain

The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
cryptonewsz.com

Binance to Support the Monero Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

Binance recently announced support for the upcoming XMR (Monero) hard fork and network upgrade. The upgrade will occur when the XMR network reaches a block height of 2,688,888. According to the estimates, it will be reached by 13th August 2022. After reaching the block height, Monero will stop withdrawals and...
cryptonewsz.com

Litecoin Reflects Retracement; Will LTC Record a Breakout Soon?

Litecoin is a faster, more efficient, and lower gas fees costing blockchain that empowers users with seamless peer-to-peer transactions. The only reason LTC has failed to repeat the success of Bitcoin is its four times larger token volume. While the early launch of bitcoin allowed the token value to transform into a storage value, a similar trend wasn’t visible for Litecoin.
zycrypto.com

LBank Exchange Lists Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) Token

Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) was listed on LBank Exchange, a global trading platform for digital assets, on August 9, 2022. On August 9, 2022, at 23:00 (UTC+8), the DRIVECRYPTO/USDT trading pair became formally accessible to all LBank Exchange users. Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) is the first web3 mobility app created with the...
CoinTelegraph

Interlay launches trustless BTC stablecoin bridge on Polkadot

Interlay, a London-based blockchain firm, launched a Bitcoin (BTC)-based cross-chain bridge on Polkadot (DOT). Named interBTC (iBTC), the bridge allows the use of Bitcoin on non-native blockchains for decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-chain transfers and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), among others. interBTC operates as a BTC-backed stablecoin, secured by a decentralized network...
CoinTelegraph

Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum

Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
