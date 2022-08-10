Stablecoins (SC’s) are a viable alternative to cryptocurrencies, as they are pegged to a fiat currency and supposedly give digital coins a stable price (1:1) This is something that has been an issue for un-pegged crypto coins and tokens. Yet, the DNA of SC's does not intertwine very well into our current system, if that at all. They bring native problems that are hard to fix overnight, such as Tether's breakdown of asset-backed collateral.

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO