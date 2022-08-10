Read full article on original website
Related
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
NEWSBTC
Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB
Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
cryptoslate.com
Research: The Merge is causing a divergence between Ethereum and Bitcoin SOPR
The overall market sentiment is usually determined by looking at long-term market behavior. However, while zooming out can put current market conditions into a much better perspective, sometimes the most solid gauge of the market’s position lies in the middle. SOPR and its value in market analysis. The Spent...
blockworks.co
BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust After Coinbase Partnership
World’s largest asset manager “conducting work” on potential of permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets and tokenization. Asset management titan BlackRock has delved a bit deeper into the crypto waters, revealing that it has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for US institutional clients. “Despite the steep downturn in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple
America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
cryptonewsz.com
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Make You Millionaire: Gryffindao, The Sandbox, and 1inch Network
There is still a lot to learn about the technology behind cryptocurrency, despite its rapid rise to global acclaim. People’s interest in cryptocurrency has skyrocketed, and it is not only a hot topic among crypto enthusiasts anymore but also among financial institutions and organizations. Many concerns are swirling around the technology and its capacity to disrupt centralized exchanges.
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Ethereum Merge Date Gets Moved Up By 4 Days: Why The Change Is Significant
The highly-anticipated Merge event on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain has been moved ahead by four days. What Happened: Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs announced that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15. Dietrichs noted that the decision was...
cryptonewsz.com
Can Solana Be Matched? All Eyes Are on Privatixy Token and Waves
Investors’ views on the contraction in the markets usually mimic those who write long posts on Reddit crypto platforms. Expert investors and analysts both emphasize that although there is a decline in the market, this situation creates a buying opportunity. It is said that during such times, the selling trend should not be entered, and the options for bottom buying should be evaluated.
NASDAQ
Can Cardano Reach $1?
If you're a contrarian investor, now could be the perfect time to find some beaten-down cryptos that are trading well below their all-time highs. What you should be looking for are cryptos that have been unfairly punished as a result of a broader market sell-off. When people panic and sell, they literally sell everything, and that creates some unique buying opportunities, especially in the lower end of the market.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Ethereum Or Baby Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Demand on Coinbase Stacked, Flashing March 2020 Bottom Vibes, According to Popular On-Chain Analyst
Widely followed on-chain analyst Will Clemente says Bitcoin (BTC) buy orders on crypto exchange Coinbase are reminiscent of BTC’s bottom in March 2020. Clemente tells his 657,400 Twitter followers that BTC bulls on Coinbase have placed thick buy orders from $17,000 and below. According to the on-chain analyst, the...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance to Support the Monero Network Upgrade and Hard Fork
Binance recently announced support for the upcoming XMR (Monero) hard fork and network upgrade. The upgrade will occur when the XMR network reaches a block height of 2,688,888. According to the estimates, it will be reached by 13th August 2022. After reaching the block height, Monero will stop withdrawals and...
Comments / 0