NEWSBTC

Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB

Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
RETAIL
blockworks.co

BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust After Coinbase Partnership

World’s largest asset manager “conducting work” on potential of permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets and tokenization. Asset management titan BlackRock has delved a bit deeper into the crypto waters, revealing that it has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for US institutional clients. “Despite the steep downturn in...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple

America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
cryptonewsz.com

3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Make You Millionaire: Gryffindao, The Sandbox, and 1inch Network

There is still a lot to learn about the technology behind cryptocurrency, despite its rapid rise to global acclaim. People’s interest in cryptocurrency has skyrocketed, and it is not only a hot topic among crypto enthusiasts anymore but also among financial institutions and organizations. Many concerns are swirling around the technology and its capacity to disrupt centralized exchanges.
MARKETS
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

Can Solana Be Matched? All Eyes Are on Privatixy Token and Waves

Investors’ views on the contraction in the markets usually mimic those who write long posts on Reddit crypto platforms. Expert investors and analysts both emphasize that although there is a decline in the market, this situation creates a buying opportunity. It is said that during such times, the selling trend should not be entered, and the options for bottom buying should be evaluated.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Can Cardano Reach $1?

If you're a contrarian investor, now could be the perfect time to find some beaten-down cryptos that are trading well below their all-time highs. What you should be looking for are cryptos that have been unfairly punished as a result of a broader market sell-off. When people panic and sell, they literally sell everything, and that creates some unique buying opportunities, especially in the lower end of the market.
STOCKS
cryptonewsz.com

Binance to Support the Monero Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

Binance recently announced support for the upcoming XMR (Monero) hard fork and network upgrade. The upgrade will occur when the XMR network reaches a block height of 2,688,888. According to the estimates, it will be reached by 13th August 2022. After reaching the block height, Monero will stop withdrawals and...
ECONOMY

