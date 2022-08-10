ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Through, Reaches Resistance Level Ahead of Rally

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500

The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% ​​$13.5...
BUSINESS
cryptonewsz.com

Litecoin Reflects Retracement; Will LTC Record a Breakout Soon?

Litecoin is a faster, more efficient, and lower gas fees costing blockchain that empowers users with seamless peer-to-peer transactions. The only reason LTC has failed to repeat the success of Bitcoin is its four times larger token volume. While the early launch of bitcoin allowed the token value to transform into a storage value, a similar trend wasn’t visible for Litecoin.
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

AMP Hits a Low of $0.008; Time to Sell AMP Holdings?

The Flexa payments network developed AMP as a method of collateralizing and verifiable assurances that would allow other payments networks such as Flexa to secure transactions before working on them. This process enables more secure smart contracts and allows for consistent growth. AMP has lost a significant market capitalization, now having a value above $352 million despite just 42% of tokens under regular circulations.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: $2K-level does not seem far off, thanks to…

Ethereum [ETH] finally sustained its bullish track as its recent rallies altered the long-term trend to exhibit a buying edge. With the 200 EMA assuming a rebound zone for the bearish pulls, the king alt now saw a volatile break above the point of Control (POC, red). In the four-hour...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), $AVAX and $XRP Can Now be Used to Pay at Over 60 Million Merchants Worldwide

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), which is potentially the world’s most popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, and $XRP, an extremely popular cryptocurrency improving cross-border payments, can now be used as payment methods at over 60 million merchants worldwide. According to a recent announcement published by leading cryptocurrency trading platform Binance, both cryptocurrencies are,...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Depositing To Exchanges

On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows from whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have spiked up recently, a sign that can be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Spike Up Following Rally Above $24k. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the BTC whales with...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, ADA, BNB, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 12

MARKETS
altcoinbuzz.io

Is The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart Reliable?

A crypto rainbow chart was made for Bitcoin in 2014 to show how its price changed over time. Many Bitcoin investors have used this chart to forecast when the market would move into bullish or bearish territory. The Bitcoin Rainbow Chart is a straightforward logarithmic regression graph that shows how...
CURRENCIES

