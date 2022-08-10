COLLINSVILLE - Don't wait to register for our next Urban Ecology Club, which is scheduled for this Sunday, August 14, at Woodland Park in Collinsville. Learn basic botany, how to identify trees, how to calculate the age and height of a tree, look for invasive species, tree diseases and more! You'll also learn how to enroll your own trees in Collinsville's first-ever tree inventory program.

