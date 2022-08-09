Read full article on original website
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
LSU defensive back Jordan Toles enters transfer portal
LSU has seemingly lost its first player to the portal ahead of the 2022 season. Defensive back Jordan Toles has officially entered the transfer portal. Toles, who was competing for reps at both safety and cornerback over the offseason, appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons for the purple and gold, recording 16 tackles. Toles had not been at the last few practices open to the media.
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
Decision Day: 3-star DL Tavion Gadson making his choice on Thursday
Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson is set to make his college decision on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.. Gadson is expected to choose from his top five school list that consists of Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State. Gadson has taken two official visits thus far --...
Four-star WR sets decision date
On Wednesday night, four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date. Williams, who’s the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2023, will announce a commitment on Aug. 21. South Carolina hosted him for an official visit in June. However, Ole Miss has received multiple prediction on...
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
SC State AD Stacy Danley out
He and the school were facing two lawsuits from basketball coaches he fired. SC State alum, former Bulldogs' women's basketball coach and hoops star named interim AD. The post SC State AD Stacy Danley out appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The ‘Field of Dreams’ Game Deserves to Be an MLB Tradition
Why can’t there be one night in a long season given to charm, nostalgia and family?
Alabama, Wisconsin top ESPN's annual 'Running Back U' rankings
There are a handful of schools in college football that can be considered “Running Back U.” In fact, ESPN published its annual lists of top five schools at each position. For running backs, there is an interesting dynamic considering the importance, but also randomness, of the position. Many consider running backs a dime-a-dozen since there are breakouts at the position everywhere.
Sooners OC Jeff Lebby among next head coaching candidates?
It felt like a foregone conclusion that Brent Venables was going to snatch Jeff Lebby away from Ole Miss when the rumors started going around that Venables would be the next head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. Of course, that is exactly what happened as Venables brought the OU alum back home to Norman.
Josh Heupel provides update on Lyn-J Dixon's eligibility
Tennessee scrimmaged for the first time during fall training camp Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season. Following the Vols’ scrimmage, second-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media. Heupel was asked about Clemson transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon. Dixon debuted with the Vols during Tennessee’s fourth practice during fall...
