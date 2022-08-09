ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

LSU defensive back Jordan Toles enters transfer portal

LSU has seemingly lost its first player to the portal ahead of the 2022 season. Defensive back Jordan Toles has officially entered the transfer portal. Toles, who was competing for reps at both safety and cornerback over the offseason, appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons for the purple and gold, recording 16 tackles. Toles had not been at the last few practices open to the media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Four-star WR sets decision date

On Wednesday night, four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date. Williams, who’s the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2023, will announce a commitment on Aug. 21. South Carolina hosted him for an official visit in June. However, Ole Miss has received multiple prediction on...
COLUMBIA, SC
HBCU Gameday

SC State AD Stacy Danley out

He and the school were facing two lawsuits from basketball coaches he fired. SC State alum, former Bulldogs' women's basketball coach and hoops star named interim AD. The post SC State AD Stacy Danley out appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama, Wisconsin top ESPN's annual 'Running Back U' rankings

There are a handful of schools in college football that can be considered “Running Back U.” In fact, ESPN published its annual lists of top five schools at each position. For running backs, there is an interesting dynamic considering the importance, but also randomness, of the position. Many consider running backs a dime-a-dozen since there are breakouts at the position everywhere.
MADISON, WI

