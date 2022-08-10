Read full article on original website
2 injured after crash on West Market St. and Green Valley Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash left two injured in Greensboro Sunday afternoon. Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on West Market Street and Green Valley Road. Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Please use caution if you're driving in the area.
I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
Triad bands to put on concert to remember member who died in car crash and support his family
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several bands throughout the Triad are planning to play at an upcoming concert to honor their former member who died in a car crash and to support his family. The High Point Police Department said their officers responded to a car crash at the intersection...
Crews respond to multiple fires in Winston-Salem over the weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After containing afire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility on Friday night, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to multiple other fires over the weekend. Washington Park. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a public shelter in Washington Park Sunday morning. WSFD shared...
VIDEO: NC crews fight massive inferno at house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews trying to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC said the house was one of their homes. […]
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
Fire breaks out at NC AT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
I-40 crash shuts down the ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street was closed following a crash late Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation The crash occurred on Interstate 40 South at Mile Marker 221, near the ramp for Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 11:08 a.m. and lasted […]
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m....
Randolph County man found hiding in attic, charged in series of vehicle thefts
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On July 18, RCSO deputies came to Caraway Mtn. Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles, a dump truck and a box […]
Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
Utility trailer stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A utility trailer was stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge Wednesday, according to Guilford County officials. Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for whoever stole the utility trailer. The suspect was driving a white, early 2010s model Chevrolet Silverado with a ladder rack and...
High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
Now On 3: Rockingham County Fair Preview
FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. The suspect was taken into custody by El Mirage police on Friday evening. Southern Air Cenla Summer...
Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
