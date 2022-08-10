ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

3 people injured after shooting on Urban Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on Urban Street, according to a news release from police. Winston-Salem police arrived at Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. to find the gunshot victims as they were being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the shooting happened on Urban Street, between East Brookline Street and Goldfloss Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
RIDGEWAY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Surry County, NC
Surry County, NC
Crime & Safety
Surry County, NC
Accidents
FOX8 News

3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Crews respond to multiple fires in Winston-Salem over the weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After containing afire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility on Friday night, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to multiple other fires over the weekend. Washington Park. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a public shelter in Washington Park Sunday morning. WSFD shared...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

VIDEO: NC crews fight massive inferno at house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews trying to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC said the house was one of their homes. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logging Truck#Traffic Accident
FOX8 News

Fire breaks out at NC AT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTV

Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility trailer stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A utility trailer was stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge Wednesday, according to Guilford County officials. Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for whoever stole the utility trailer. The suspect was driving a white, early 2010s model Chevrolet Silverado with a ladder rack and...
OAK RIDGE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem shooting leaves three with injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police got a call Saturday, around 9:30 p.m. after three people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The three people shot have non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said they learned the shooting took place on Urban street. Police found evidence that multiple gunshots were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wbrc.com

Now On 3: Rockingham County Fair Preview

FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. The suspect was taken into custody by El Mirage police on Friday evening. Southern Air Cenla Summer...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy