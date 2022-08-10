Read full article on original website
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 review: "Very close to the full desktop audio package"
Representing an evolution from another solid gaming soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 takes everything that made the original so reliable and enjoyable, refining it and ramping up the quality.Coming in at the $330/£300 mark, it's a sizeable investment, but it largely meets all the demands and requirements of a soundbar that costs as much, from sound quality to inputs and versatility. I recently spent weeks with the...
notebookcheck.net
RealPower PB-10000 Solar wireless charging power bank launches with 37 Wh battery and LED lamp
The RealPower PB-10000 Solar is a new wireless charging solar power bank. As the name suggests, the gadget has a 10,000 mAh (37 Wh) lithium polymer battery pack, which you can use to power devices such as smartphones and laptops on the go. For example, the PB-10000 can fast charge gadgets like the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 and AirPods.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 Pro Max to get exclusive 12 MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to follow suit in 2024
Apple is expected to introduce new camera capabilities with the iPhone 14 launch later this year. Even with the iPhone 14 launch still a few months away, supply chain developments already seem to indicate what's in store for the future. We are now getting to know that the long-rumored periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 and the iPhone 16 Pro series in 2024.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3: Should you upgrade?
Samsung’s Z Flip series is helping foldables into the mass market. For $999 you get a flippy phone with an AMOLED display, good cameras, special features, and a snappy processor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no different. While it looks similar to the predecessor, there are meaningful improvements under the hood. But does that mean you should upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the Z Flip 4?
PC Magazine
Save More Than $200 on a Panasonic Lumix GX85 Camera
Most people are content using a smartphone to capture moments and memories, while others require something a little more professional. The Panasonic Lumix GX85 digital camera will do the trick—and it's on sale from Amazon(Opens in a new window) with two detachable lenses for 25% off the retail cost.
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 officially launches - is this the Galaxy Z Fold 4 killer?
August truly is the month of foldables. In the span of 3 days, we have seen no fewer than 3 prominent foldable smartphones being revealed - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Moto Razr 2022. And while the Flip 4 and Razr 2022...
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pre-Orders, Price, When It Goes on Sale, and More
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has now been revealed at the recent Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung's recent Unpacked event revealed its newest devices, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As can be seen in the latest edition of...
Phone Arena
Xiaomi announces the next best thing to iPad Pro & Tab S8 Ultra for power users
We saw plenty of announcements this week - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 from Samsung, Razr 2022 from Motorola, and Mi Mix Fold 2 from Xiaomi. These were not the only products announced though. Xiaomi, for instance, announced a new tablet called the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (via GSM Arena) as well as a couple of other products such as a smartwatch and earbuds.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Band 2 presented with a large AMOLED display and NFC capabilities at a budget price
Oppo has unveiled the Band 2, a much cheaper alternative to the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro that the company also presented today. Succeeding the original Oppo Band, the Oppo Band 2 has a 1.57-inch AMOLED display that resolves at 256 x 402 pixels. For context, the Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch display and looks more like the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. By contrast, the Oppo Band 2 resembles the Band 7 Pro that Xiaomi released last month.
9to5Mac
Sonos delays the launch of its new ‘Sub Mini’ wireless subwoofer
Earlier this year, The Verge revealed renders of Sonos’ next new product – a wireless subwoofer named “Sub Mini.” A few weeks later, FCC filings confirmed that the device was real and that its launch could be really close. However, Sonos has now pretty much confirmed that the new Sub Mini subwoofer has been delayed even before its official announcement.
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Feature Enhanced Audio, but Only for Galaxy Phones
Samsung's $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the company's 360 audio and higher quality sound, as long as they're paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy headphones include features that do rival the Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, but also rival them by locking exclusive features within its device ecosystem.
techeblog.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Officially Unveiled with Android 12L, Here’s a Hands-On Look
There have been some interesting Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 concepts these past few months, but now, it has been officially unveiled. Featuring a 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible 4MP Under Display Camera (UDC), complete with a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Other features...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Revealed
As we've come to expect from Samsung's semiannual Unpacked announcement events, for its August 2022 launches the company delivered news about its latest phones, watches and earbuds: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get one of our favorite last-gen perks, a $100 price cut.
Sony Xperia 1 IV review
The Sony Xperia 1 IV is a pro-tier device, with lots of features that will be useful to creative professionals – its zoom camera, microSD card slot and camera and video apps give you lots of options for art that you’ll be hard-pressed to find on other devices. However that comes at a cost, as this is a very expensive phone, and it’s not exactly a looker either.
Garmin Enduro 2 ultraperformance smartwatch adds mapping, touchscreen and its longest-ever battery life
OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Enduro ™ 2 ultraperformance multisport GPS smartwatch. Purpose built for endurance athletes, the rugged yet lightweight Enduro 2 includes built-in TopoActive maps with multicontinent coverage, a superbright LED flashlight and Garmin’s exclusive SatIQ™ technology to help optimize battery performance. What’s more, enhanced solar harvesting provides up to 46 days in smartwatch mode and up to 150 hours in GPS mode 1 to outlast the longest ultra race or greatest adventure.
