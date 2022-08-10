ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

Wave 3

Man indicted for shooting and killing K-9 officer Dash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer was arraigned on Wednesday. According to the indictment, David Knopp is being charged with fleeing or evading police, assault on a service animal, wanton endangerment and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner's office identifies 45-year-old man killed in Shively shooting

SHIVELY, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Shively Wednesday morning. They identified the man as 45-year-old Deandre Jones. According to police, the shooting took place early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane. Police said that when...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in Shively homicide says shooting was self-defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shively man accused of killing his older brother has made his first appearance in court. Latoine Pruitt, 31, told police and a 911 dispatcher that he shot his brother, Deandre Jones, 45, after Jones attacked him. The shooting happened around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the...
SHIVELY, KY
Shively, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Shively, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Killed In Crash During Pursuit Identified

The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42 of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to pull over the...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with murder after early-morning shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a shooting around 6:24 a.m., according to SPD Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown. When police arrived, they...
SHIVELY, KY
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
Wave 3

Child injured when hit by car while crossing street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning. According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating the circumstances of an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Sgt. Jordan Brown, a department spokesman, said officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane around 6:25 a.m. They found a man in his 40′s with gunshot wounds. The victim died before he could receive medical care.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
LOUISVILLE, KY

