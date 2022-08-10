ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with non-football medical condition

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with a medical condition not related to football, the school announced on Wednesday.

"Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug.9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football related condition.

The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain.

In respect for Sam's privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time.

Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support. More updates will be shared when appropriate."

Few players mean more to their team in college football than Hartman.

He led Wake to its best-ever season in 2021, leading the No. 11 ranked offense in college football and took the Demon Deacons to the ACC Championship Game.

The quarterback threw for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, going 299 of 508 passing, adding 11 touchdowns and 363 yards rushing.

Wake finished in first-place of the ACC Atlantic Division, though the team came up short against Pittsburgh in the conference championship game.

"Tuesday was a frustrating day," Hartman said in a statement, "but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process.

"I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates, and coaches."

