DeNucci rallies past McLaughlin in Senate District 7

Ben DeNucci rallied from an early deficit to slip past Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin by just 41 votes in Tuesday's primary election for State Senate District 7.

DeNucci garnered 4,003 votes, while McLaughlin picked up 3,962.

DeNucci is a current Itasca County Commissioner and longtime former mayor of Nashwauk.

McLaughlin is an accountant from Hibbing, who currently sits on the Hibbing School Board.

DeNucci, a DFLer, will face off against Republican Robert Farnsworth in the Nov. 8 General Election.