WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals heard seven cases — five new cases and two continuances— during its Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, meeting. The board approved a petition for variance from Richard Owen of North Webster. Attorney, Steve Snyder, representing Owen, explained to the board Owen wanted to put a wraparound-style deck around his home. Owen’s neighbors to the east, the only ones who would be affected by the change, wrote a letter of support for the project.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO