Formal Discussion Begins To Combine Middle Schools At Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Formal discussion has begun to combine Milford Middle School and Wawasee Middle School into one facility. Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer alluded to the pending discussion in a newsletter emailed out to parents last week. He officially started the discussion with a presentation to the Wawasee Community School Corp. Board of Trustees Tuesday evening, Aug. 9.
Budget Workshop Part Of Wawasee School Corporation Board Meeting
SYRACUSE — A workshop on the 2023 budget, report on CARES Act/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants and an insight on school safety were among the topics heard by members of the Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees Tuesday night, Aug. 9. Dr. Brandon Penrod, interim chief...
Muraski New Head Of Kosciusko Literacy Services; Organization Changes Name
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko Literacy Services Board of Directors announces that DeeAnna Muraski was recently hired as executive director/CEO. The prior director, Cindy Cates, retired earlier this year after serving the organization for 19 years. “Ms. Cates implemented many beneficial policies, procedures and programs, which helped draw awareness...
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday, Aug. 11, the Redevelopment Commission spending a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met...
Additional Legal Fees A Matter Of ‘Trust’ For County Council
WARSAW – Legal services expenditures in the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ budget have been an issue for the County Council for the past two years, but the two government bodies are working to restore the trust, beginning with a transfer request Thursday. Commissioner Cary Groninger requested a transfer of...
WCHS Cheer Block Gains Support From SYM Financial
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools has announced a five-year partnership with SYM Financial Advisors to cover the cost of all-sport passes for all 9th-12th grade Warsaw Community High School students. In celebration of the partnership, the Warsaw Tiger cheer block will be identified as the “SYM Zone.” Students can...
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, SR 15, south of West CR 900N, Leesburg. Driver: Patricia G. Gutierrez Gomez, 60, North Lake Street, Warsaw. Gutierrez Gomez’s vehicle hit an object in the roadway. Damage: Up to $5,000. 4:02...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
Sheriff’s Merit Board Hears Details About Barricade Incident
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in which a man had barricaded himself in an attic. KCSO Sgt. Travis Shively provided that information at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. He noted that Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes had asked him to mention it at the meeting.
Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street
SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
Etna Green Council Meeting Moved To Tuesday
ETNA GREEN — The Etna Green Town Council meeting for August will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The meeting was originally set to be Tuesday, Aug. 9, but was postponed due to illness. Tuesday’s meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Etna Green Town Hall.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 8900 block of West CR 450N, Etna Green. An accidental gunshot wound was reported. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2100 block of East...
Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20
AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
County BZA Approves All Cases Presented
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals heard seven cases — five new cases and two continuances— during its Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, meeting. The board approved a petition for variance from Richard Owen of North Webster. Attorney, Steve Snyder, representing Owen, explained to the board Owen wanted to put a wraparound-style deck around his home. Owen’s neighbors to the east, the only ones who would be affected by the change, wrote a letter of support for the project.
Lake City Bank Announces Two Promotions
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced two new promotions. Karla J. Kroll has been promoted to assistant vice president, loan systems support officer. In this position, Kroll manages, develops and implements commercial lending tools and works with business units and third-party partners to provide the best solutions for the bank and its customers. She has been with the bank for 23 years.
Noble County Debates Solar Farm Acreage Cap
ALBION — Noble County commissioners are debating a proposal to cap solar farm acreage in the county to 4,700 acres. Currently, the county allows solar panels to be installed at a home or business without limitations, and there is not an acreage restriction for solar farms. According to reporting...
Free Paddle Boarding Is Wednesday At Pike Lake Beach
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting Community Paddle Boarding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Pike Lake Beach, 1009 E. Arthur St. The event is free, and no registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed...
Tippecanoe Chapman Sewer Bids $9.5 Million Over Estimate
NORTH WEBSTER — Bids for the Tippecanoe and Chapman sewer project came in over the preliminary engineering report estimate costs and above the funding allocated by the State Revolving Fund and USDA Rural Development. The low bids on all three contracts totaled $41,527,581.27, well above the estimated cost of...
