wearegreenbay.com
Counterfeit $100 used at WI chocolate shop, police search for suspects
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officers are looking for a man after he used a counterfeit $100 bill for a $10.03 purchase at a chocolate shop. According to the Port Washington Police Department, it happened on August 10 around 6:30 p.m. at The Chocolate Chisel. The man is...
WISN
Police issue $4,300 in citations to man accused of spreading anti-Semitic flyers
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police Department said they issued $4,301 in citations to a man who spread more than 500 anti-Semitic flyers. "We were finding them on windshields of cars, they were distributed in people's front yards, driveways, on the sidewalks," said Lt. Joseph Nosalik with KPD. WISN 12...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Cats crossing property line
11:25 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1200 block of Foxwood Trail reported the neighbor’s cats were in the caller’s yard again. According to the log, neighbors have two cats that keep getting out of the house. Today, one of them “lunged” at the neighbor and took a swing at her dog. The owners do have tracking devices on the cats but need to do better keeping them in the house, according to the log. The caller wanted the owners to be cited next time this occurs. The owners were advised.
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines
Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
Vernon Hills Police still pursuing thieves after 6 smash-and-grab-burglaries Monday
Vernon Hills police said they’re continuing their search for at least six people after six businesses were hit by smash-and-grab burglaries. The thefts were at Rivertree Court, Hawthorn Hills and Hawthorn Village Commons.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 woman dead near Northridge Lakes
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after police say she was fatally shot in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood around 9 a.m. Friday, August 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the medical examiner said. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
WATCH: Port-A-Potties Spill Onto Wisconsin Highway, Damage Cars
'Oh my God I think I just hit a port-a-John in the middle of I-94...'
Man charged with firing gun after lost teens pulled into his driveway: police
A 55-year-old Long Grove man who allegedly fired a gun after yelling at two teens who mistakenly pulled into his driveway now faces a felony weapons charge, Lake County Sheriff’s police say.
MPD officer shoots man during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield
A Milwaukee police officer shot a man during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday. Chief Norman said Milwaukee police were conducting a narcotics investigation around 5 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting during drug investigation, Chief Norman shares details
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke at the scene of a police shooting near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening. Norman said a man who was armed with a gun ran from officers conducting an investigation into a drug deal, and an officer shot him.
13abc.com
VIDEO: Fugitive wanted for nearly a year leads TPD on chase, crashes car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fugitive who escaped from a Wisconsin airport last year and has been on the run since was arrested in Toledo after leading police on a chase and crashing the car he was in. According to the U.S. Marshals Cleveland post, Robert Johnson escaped while he...
wlip.com
Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested
Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police phone scam warning, person seeking payment
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints of a phone scam. In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and claims that you missed jury duty or a court summons and run the risk of being arrested unless you pay a certain amount of money. The scammer has claimed to be a Milwaukee police officer.
WATCH: Video captures Milwaukee police pursuit near Marquette campus
Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News captures part of a Milwaukee police pursuit downtown on Thursday. The incident happened near Marquette University's campus around 4 p.m.
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
Spotted this guy on the East Bank Trail this morning
Spotted this guy on the East Bank Trail this morning Tisko. It’s an [Indigo Bunting](https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Indigo_Bunting/overview#). They have a beautiful call and are a great little bird. Good find and very nice picture.
