Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville man accused of shoving police officer
A Yorkville man is facing charges after an alleged scuffle with police Thursday evening. Officers arrested 45-year-old Christopher Nemchausky from the 800 block of Fremont Street around seven. He's charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated battery to a police officer, and resisting a police officer. A news release from...
wcsjnews.com
Semi Fire Reported in Morris
First responders were called to a semi fire that occurred in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center in Morris around 3:10 this morning. The Morris Fire Department said a Kenworth semi caught on fire which caused a 50 gallon diesel fuel spill on scene. The semi was a total loss and the estimated damagers are around $60,000.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side
Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego resident scammed out of $1,500
An Oswego resident was scammed out of around $1,500 this week according to the Oswego Police Department. A police department news release says that the victim was attempting to open a loan. They were told to purchase Walmart Gift Cards for the lender. The victim then received fraudulent checks. Police were notified on Wednesday. The case is under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police Tackle Battery Issues
Mendota police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Elizabeth Lamendola on a charge of domestic battery. Following processing at the Mendota police station, Lamendola was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-duty Will County sheriff deputy accused of trespassing at Mokena Catholic school, as trial gets underway
Edward Goewey, while off-duty as a Will County sheriff’s deputy, is accused of going without permission to the second floor classroom area of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena last year.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville man hurt in LaSalle County crash
A Yorkville man was hurt in a rollover crash near Streator Monday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Samuel Golinski was heading east on N. 17th Road near E. 19th Road in Otter Creek Township when he crossed over the fog line into the gravel shoulder and over corrected. Golinski crossed the center line and went into the north ditch. Golinski over corrected again, causing his vehicle to flip onto the driver's side.
iheart.com
One Person Dead, Two Injured in Lee County, IL Crash
(Lee County, IL) -- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a single vehicle crash in Lee County, Illinois. Illinois State Police say the crash happened after 4pm on Tuesday on Interstate 88 near Franklin Grove. Police say a pickup was traveling west on I-88 when it drove through the center median and stopped on the shoulder of eastbound side of the interstate.
CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in semi-trailer fire on I-90 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a semi-truck fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on I-90 westbound by Genoa Road Milepost 26 and 1/4. A source tells CBS that extraction was needed for one of the semi-drivers. The Boone County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjol.com
Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
Deadly crash involving semi-trucks on I-90 in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead and two others were hurt after a fiery crash on I-90 Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said that two semi-trucks and a minivan collided around 6:30 a.m. near Johnson Road. Video shared by Boone County Fire Protection showed a semi in flames. One person died at the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
WSPY NEWS
One person treated and released after kitchen fire in Oswego
The Oswego Fire Protection District says one person was treated and released for minor injuries following a kitchen fire in the 200 block of West Washington Tuesday morning. No one else was hurt. Firefighters were called a little before noon and were able to put out the fire within a...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office to host gun buy back program
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is hosting a gun buy back program in Aurora. It's at the Kane County Health Department at 1240 N. Highland Avenue on August 27th and 28th. It will run from nine to noon both days. It's being co-hosted by the Kane County Health Department and the Aurora Police Department with the goal of making the community safer.
1 dead in Lee County accident
One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
wjol.com
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
Investigation launched in Winnebago Co. Jail inmate death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An investigation has been launched following the death of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force launched the investigation at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found Christian K. Littrell, […]
Comments / 1