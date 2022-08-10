Read full article on original website
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings
Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $28.08 million from...
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings
Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living
Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
Masimo Clocks 85% Jump In Quarterly Sales, Provides Q3 Guidance Below Expectations
Masimo Corp's MASI Q2 revenue increased 85.3% Y/Y to $565.3 million, beating the consensus of $540.56 million. Healthcare revenue was $357.0 million, +17% on reported basis and 19.0% on constant currency. Non-healthcare revenue was $208.3 million. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were...
BIO-key Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
BIO-key Intl BKYI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BIO-key Intl posted an EPS of $-0.21. Revenue was up $954 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Ageas Q2 Earnings
Ageas AGESY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ageas beat estimated earnings by 42.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was down $2.03 billion from the same period last...
Recap: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $912 thousand from the same...
PureCycle Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
PureCycle Technologies PCT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PureCycle Technologies beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Expert Ratings for Enovix
Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights
Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Air beat estimated earnings by 21.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Data Storage: Q2 Earnings Insights
Data Storage DTST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Data Storage missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $1.30 million from the same...
Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2022
• Wix.com WIX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • BiomX PHGE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • CSP CSPI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
