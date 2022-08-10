Read full article on original website
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
NBC News
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
MSNBC
Trump World hasn’t thought through its ‘planted evidence’ claim
For those outside the investigation, there’s no shortage of questions about the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago this week. We don’t yet know what the agents were looking for, what they found, or what they might’ve taken away. But over the last 24 hours, some...
Hillary Clinton mocked Trump for pleading the Fifth at his deposition, comparing it to her marathon public testimony over Benghazi in 2015
Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump for pleading the Fifth in his New York deposition Thursday. She re-posted a tweet about her 11-hour Benghazi testimony and attached a photo of her looking bored at the 2015 hearing. Trump refused to answer questions in New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe into...
Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
Supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to his Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday to show support for the country's former leader following an unexpected FBI raid.
Watergate whistleblower scoffs at Trump's comparison of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid to the Nixon scandal: 'It's pathetic'
John Dean blasted Trump for comparing the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid to the Watergate scandal. Dean served as White House counsel for Nixon during Watergate and was involved in the cover-up. He is now a political commentator on CNN and often criticizes Trump's actions. Watergate whistleblower John Dean has slammed former...
Joe Biden 'Absolutely Signed Off' FBI Raid, Eric Trump Says
Eric Trump claims the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid wouldn't have happened "without the sign off of the president".
Washington Examiner
Trump investigation special counsel needed after Mar-a-Lago raid: Law professor
A law professor is calling upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to handle the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump following the FBI's raid of the former president’s home at Mar-a-Lago. John Banzhaf, a professor emeritus of law at George Washington University, said that...
"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate
MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
Fox News aired a bizarre fake photo replacing Jeffrey Epstein with the judge who signed off on Trump's search warrant
The doctored photo was originally an image of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein cozying up to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
Washington Examiner
'Another day in paradise': Trump jokes about FBI raid during Sarah Palin tele-rally
Former President Donald Trump referenced the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday night during a tele-rally for Sarah Palin, telling the listeners it's "another day in paradise." Trump revealed earlier Monday that FBI officers had "raided" his home in Palm Beach, Florida, claiming they "broke into [his] safe."
AOL Corp
Donald Trump says he's invoking the Fifth Amendment in New York AG's deposition
Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday saying that he's invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions from the New York attorney general, who's investigating his business practices. "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question....
Biden didn't know about FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago ahead of time, White House says
Washington — President Biden was not aware the FBI would be conducting a search of former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence of Mar-a-Lago on Monday and learned about the events through news reports, the White House said. "We learned about this, the president learned about this, just like...
Remnants of Trump campaign will no longer try to enforce NDAs after Omarosa defeat
Several Trump campaign associates are effectively no longer bound by nondisclosure agreements they signed after the Make America Great Again PAC declared in court it will no longer enforce those agreements.
