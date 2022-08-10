ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

NBC News

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’

Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
CBS Miami

"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate

MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
AOL Corp

Donald Trump says he's invoking the Fifth Amendment in New York AG's deposition

Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday saying that he's invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions from the New York attorney general, who's investigating his business practices. "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question....
