Travis Scott Teases Further Studio Sessions for ‘Utopia’ Album

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Travis Scott is teasing a return to the studio. The rapper, who is coming off back-to-back shows at London’s O2 Arena over the weekend (his first major performances since the Astroworld Festival tragedy that resulted in 10 deaths and dozens of injuries in November), teased fans on Monday (Aug. 8) that he’s preparing to get back to work on his anticipated Utopia album.

“I’ll be back when it’s album time,” the rapper tweeted. A day earlier, he posted a flurry of pictures from the London shows, with one including the caption, “Now to finish [CD emoji].”

Scott has been priming the pump for Utopia on and off all year. Back in April, fans posted images from a series of billboards that popped up near the Coachella Festival that appeared to be promos for the long-delayed Utopia album.

The four boards, with yellow lettering on a stark black background, featured the phrases “Looking for UTOPIA?,” “PSST…..,” “WRONG WAY” and the logo for Scott’s Cactus Jack brand. Scott was originally scheduled to headline this year’s 2022 Coachella Festival, but his slot was canceled in the wake of the Astroworld deaths.

At press time, there was still no additional information available about the planned release date or track list for Scott’s follow-up to his 2018 Astroworld album. Scott began teasing his fourth full-length studio album in July 2020 in a series of social posts, and kept dropping crumbs about its release into late 2021.

The MC has kept a relatively low profile since the Nov. 5 Astroworld concert disaster, which resulted in the deaths of fans ranging in age from 9 to 27 years old, with more than 300 people injured. The tragedy has resulted in a flurry of lawsuits against and potentially billions in liability for promoter Live Nation and Scott.

Check out Scott’s Utopia teases below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utopia#Studio Album#Coachella Festival#O2 Arena
