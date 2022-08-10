ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

Columbia city hall security upgrade expected to be approved by city council

Columbia’s city council is set to vote Monday evening on a proposal aimed at protecting city hall reception desk employees. City officials say there’s been an increase in safety concerns for those first floor employees. Fifth ward councilman Matt Pitzer tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he supports the $75,000 project.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Expansion is underway at Columbia’s Logboat Brewing

The second phase of Columbia’s popular Logboat Brewing’s expansion is underway. Logboat is located on Fay street, near College. Our Zimmer ‘Inside Columbia” magazine reports Logboat is prepping the east yard for new production space. The magazine reports the expansion will provide new production space to efficiently keep beer in stock, expand packaging sizes and potentially open more distribution across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
KOMU

Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri

SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
MISSOURI STATE
visitfulton.com

Go Road Trippin’ The Callaway

Fall is the absolute BEST time to visit Missouri, and with all the activities and events going on in September, Fulton and Callaway County is the best of the best!. The world-renowned Katy Trail and a Missouri autumn day are a match made in heaven. Whether your mount is two-wheeled or four-legged, you’ll enjoy a relaxing, easy ride filled with beautiful unspoiled scenery. (That’s right, we said four-legged. The section between Tebbetts and Portland allows horses.) When you’re ready for a break along the way, indulge in an incredible burger and ice cold beer or soft drink at Holtshauser’s Bar and Grill in Portland or an amazing breakfast (if you’re an early riser) or delicious lunch at The Landing Zone at the Jefferson City Airport, which is located on the Callaway side of the big muddy.
FULTON, MO
939theeagle.com

Governor Parson: Missouri state fair celebrates work of farmers and ranchers

Missouri’s governor says residents from across the Show-Me state know that summer wouldn’t be complete without spending a few hot August days at the state fair in Sedalia. Governor Mike Parson (R) traveled to Sedalia on Thursday for the fair’s opening day. He spoke at the opening ceremony and enjoyed lunch at the popular Pork Place restaurant, which is operated by the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA).
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair

Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
SEDALIA, MO

