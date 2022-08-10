Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Anne Heche, TV, film and stage actor, dies at 53 from injuries in L.A. car crash
Actor Anne Heche dies after suffering significant burns and a severe brain injury last week when she crashed her car into a Mar Vista home.
‘Prey’ Creature Designer Went Through 20 Concepts Before Creating the Perfect Predator
The team responsible for bringing the Predator to life in Hulu’s acclaimed prequel “Prey” was uniquely positioned for the project. StudioADI’s award-winning industry veterans Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr. have worked on many celebrated films, including the original “Predator,” and they are the co-creators of the alien in director Dan Trachtenberg’s film. “Prey” has also achieved record-breaking debut viewership for the streamer, and inside that Predator suit is monster actor Dane DiLiegro. “Prey’s” iteration of the iconic creature, which is a combination of physical costuming and CGI, differs from previous incarnations. “Some of our earliest conversations with Dan were about...
Upworthy
Young Black girl instantly falls in love with doll designed to look like her in heartwarming video
It's been said a million times and will be said a million more: representation matters. Over the past few years, we've seen an increasing number of toy manufacturers making strides in becoming more inclusive and producing a more diverse collection of dolls to reflect their diverse customer base. From gender-neutral dolls to ones that represent a more comprehensive range of ethnicities to custom dolls for kids with disabilities, the toy industry is slowly moving away from the same old generic, blue-eyed, white-skinned dolls that fit society's idea of "perfect." And it hasn't taken long for us to see the positive impact of this welcome shift on the development and self-esteem of children today.
A vision of 7 suns led a self-taught Ivoirian artist to draw the everyday and the holy
In 1948, the late Ivoirian artist Frédéric Bruly Bouabré had a vision that would change his life. On his way to work as a civil servant in the colonial navy in Dakar, then the capital of French West Africa, he said he saw "seven colored suns" creating a "circle of beauty around their 'mother-sun.' "
People
California Hospital Tech Brightens Kids' Casts with Amazing Artwork
Kids are often stressed and scared when they break a bone, but Luis Ruiz makes getting a cast fun at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The orthopedic technician customizes casts of young patients with drawings of their favorite cartoon characters, sports teams, and more. "About ten years ago, a little boy...
Lehwatch Is the New Label Fusing Ethiopian and Canadian Culture
Growing up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, designer Maisha Marshall-Ende became infatuated with personal style early-on. Mostly because she often wasn’t allowed to fully express herself the way she wanted to. “I went to a very conservative Christian school, and my parents very much curated what we were allowed to watch [on TV],” she says. “But I had my Zoey 101 and Lizzie McGuire!” She became obsessed with recreating the flashy, Y2K looks she’d see on the screen—often to her parents’s chagrin. “I would wear an iPhone charger in my hair, or safety pin my jeans to try and make them skinny jeans,” says Marshall-Ende. “I had a very eclectic way about using things that were around.”
'The Last White Man' spins a deft, if narrow, fantasy about identity
"People are changing," says a character in Mohsin Hamid's new novel, The Last White Man. To fans of weird tales, those are deliciously ominous words, because out-of-control change is at the root of fantasies like Invasion of the Body-Snatchers, Dracula and Hamid's most direct inspiration, Kafka's Metamorphosis. Just as Gregor...
