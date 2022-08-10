ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Variety

‘Prey’ Creature Designer Went Through 20 Concepts Before Creating the Perfect Predator

The team responsible for bringing the Predator to life in Hulu’s acclaimed prequel “Prey” was uniquely positioned for the project. StudioADI’s award-winning industry veterans Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr. have worked on many celebrated films, including the original “Predator,” and they are the co-creators of the alien in director Dan Trachtenberg’s film. “Prey” has also achieved record-breaking debut viewership for the streamer, and inside that Predator suit is monster actor Dane DiLiegro. “Prey’s” iteration of the iconic creature, which is a combination of physical costuming and CGI, differs from previous incarnations. “Some of our earliest conversations with Dan were about...
MOVIES
Upworthy

Young Black girl instantly falls in love with doll designed to look like her in heartwarming video

It's been said a million times and will be said a million more: representation matters. Over the past few years, we've seen an increasing number of toy manufacturers making strides in becoming more inclusive and producing a more diverse collection of dolls to reflect their diverse customer base. From gender-neutral dolls to ones that represent a more comprehensive range of ethnicities to custom dolls for kids with disabilities, the toy industry is slowly moving away from the same old generic, blue-eyed, white-skinned dolls that fit society's idea of "perfect." And it hasn't taken long for us to see the positive impact of this welcome shift on the development and self-esteem of children today.
TECHNOLOGY
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
State
Alabama State
People

California Hospital Tech Brightens Kids' Casts with Amazing Artwork

Kids are often stressed and scared when they break a bone, but Luis Ruiz makes getting a cast fun at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The orthopedic technician customizes casts of young patients with drawings of their favorite cartoon characters, sports teams, and more. "About ten years ago, a little boy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Lehwatch Is the New Label Fusing Ethiopian and Canadian Culture

Growing up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, designer Maisha Marshall-Ende became infatuated with personal style early-on. Mostly because she often wasn’t allowed to fully express herself the way she wanted to. “I went to a very conservative Christian school, and my parents very much curated what we were allowed to watch [on TV],” she says. “But I had my Zoey 101 and Lizzie McGuire!” She became obsessed with recreating the flashy, Y2K looks she’d see on the screen—often to her parents’s chagrin. “I would wear an iPhone charger in my hair, or safety pin my jeans to try and make them skinny jeans,” says Marshall-Ende. “I had a very eclectic way about using things that were around.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

