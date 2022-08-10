ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds' record after throwback performance vs. Rockies

Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

Mickey Mantle's First Baseball Card Is Now the Most Expensive of All Time—and the Auction Isn't Even Over

Click here to read the full article. The “finest known” example of Mickey Mantle’s first baseball card isn’t just going to break the record for most expensive sports card, it could completely shatter it. Bidding for a 9.5-grade copy of the Commerce Comet’s 1952 Topps card that is being sold by Heritage Auctions has already hit $6.2 million, or $7.4 million when you include the buyer’s premium. The total price beats the previous record by $125,000, and with two weeks left in the auction seems guaranteed to climb even higher. Collectors have been looking forward to this auction all year, and it’s...
MLB
Page Six

Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5

Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reacts To Watching Sons Bronny And Bryce Play On The Same Team For The First Time: "This Is Insane. I'm Emotional...Wow."

LeBron James is one of the best players in the league and there's no doubt that he is well known for what he has managed to accomplish during his career. He has won 4 championships with 3 different teams, and some even believe that he is the greatest player to play the sport of basketball. When LeBron James retires, he will be missed by the entire NBA fanbase.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Greene Exclusive! Autographed MLB Debut Game-Used Baseball: Riley Greene Career Walk #2 Autographed with Inscriptions "Career Walk #2" and "MLB Debut." (MLB AUTHENTICATED)

Bid now on a one-of-a-kind, autographed game-used baseball: a walk, pitched to Riley Greene, in the bottom of the 6th inning from Greene's Major League debut on June 18, 2022 at Comerica Park. Walk was pitched by Texas Rangers pitcher, Jose Leclerc. Greene started in center field and batted 6th going 2 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 walks helping the Tigers to a 14-7 victory over the Rangers. Greene signed the ball boldly, adding the inscriptions "Career Walk #2" and "MLB Debut." Item is authenticated by Major League Baseball, guaranteeing its authenticity, and made available through Tigers Authentics, the Exclusive Source for Riley Greene Game-Used and Autographed Game-Used Collectibles.
MLB
Popculture

MLB Field of Dreams Game Reportedly Not Returning in 2023

The 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game will take place on Thursday night. And while the event is special for MLB and its fans, it looks like it won't be back for the 2023 season. Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas spoke to the Des Moines Register and talked about the Field of Dreams movie site, an area he purchased with his partners. He told the outlet that the Field of Dreams Game will not be played next year due to construction on the youth complex that Thomas' company is building, which starts later this year.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

The Guardians Officially Control Their Own Destiny

There’s a new sheriff in town. The AL Central division has been dominated by the Minnesota Twins all season long. That is, until the Cleveland Guardians got hot. After a quiet deadline, the Guardians heated up and pulled into a first-place tie with the Twins on Tuesday night. Cleveland...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

And the hits (parlays) just keep on coming

We didn't receive any thank-you emails for sweeping the board on our prop parlays, but that's OK — we know you would've if you could've. Hit parlay: Jose Abreu, Ramon Urias and Christian Walker 1+ hit each (+205 FD) We'll be keeping our reasoning relatively simple for this trio...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Deshaun Watson makes compromise offer on suspension

Deshaun Watson is reportedly lobbying the NFL for a compromise on his suspension with the league seeking a one-year ban. Watson has offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL, according to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Watson would be willing to accept the settlement in order to avoid the risk of missing the entire 2022 season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Baseball fans react to Harry Caray hologram

Fans share their thoughts on the Harry Caray hologram at the Field of Dream’s Game. MLB’s Field of Dreams Game took place on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs were able to take down the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. The Cubs quickly took the lead with a 3-run first inning and never relinquished it. Drew Smyly pitched 5 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts in a solid team victory for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Help determine the greatest play of all-time

What's the greatest defensive play in baseball history? What's the one singular play that combines defensive wizardry, a refutation of all earthly physics and eventually ended up playing in our minds on repeat?. Well, now you've got your chance to vote and make one the GOAT, one that will forever...
MLB

