Read full article on original website
Related
Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023
The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
Tiger Woods Becomes Latest Sports Billionaire: The Only Two Other Athletes To Ever Join The 10-Digit Club
Tiger Woods, one of the best golfers the game has ever seen and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, has joined an exclusive list of sports billionaires. What To Know: Forbes has estimated that Woods' net worth has crossed the $1 billion mark, making him one of just three athletes to ever reach billionaire status.
Fox News
MLB at Field of Dreams: A-Rod, David Ortiz star in hilarious trailer ahead of Cubs, Reds game
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz participated in a hilarious trailer for the MLB at Field of Dreams game, which is set to be played Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Much like the inspiration to the game, Rodriguez and Ortiz appeared in a cornfield in Iowa. Rodriguez hears...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mickey Mantle’s First Baseball Card Is Now the Most Expensive of All Time—and the Auction Isn’t Even Over
Click here to read the full article. The “finest known” example of Mickey Mantle’s first baseball card isn’t just going to break the record for most expensive sports card, it could completely shatter it. Bidding for a 9.5-grade copy of the Commerce Comet’s 1952 Topps card that is being sold by Heritage Auctions has already hit $6.2 million, or $7.4 million when you include the buyer’s premium. The total price beats the previous record by $125,000, and with two weeks left in the auction seems guaranteed to climb even higher. Collectors have been looking forward to this auction all year, and it’s...
Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5
Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Watching Sons Bronny And Bryce Play On The Same Team For The First Time: "This Is Insane. I'm Emotional...Wow."
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league and there's no doubt that he is well known for what he has managed to accomplish during his career. He has won 4 championships with 3 different teams, and some even believe that he is the greatest player to play the sport of basketball. When LeBron James retires, he will be missed by the entire NBA fanbase.
MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast
Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News
LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF・
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
Yardbarker
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"
Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Greene Exclusive! Autographed MLB Debut Game-Used Baseball: Riley Greene Career Walk #2 Autographed with Inscriptions "Career Walk #2" and "MLB Debut." (MLB AUTHENTICATED)
Bid now on a one-of-a-kind, autographed game-used baseball: a walk, pitched to Riley Greene, in the bottom of the 6th inning from Greene's Major League debut on June 18, 2022 at Comerica Park. Walk was pitched by Texas Rangers pitcher, Jose Leclerc. Greene started in center field and batted 6th going 2 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 walks helping the Tigers to a 14-7 victory over the Rangers. Greene signed the ball boldly, adding the inscriptions "Career Walk #2" and "MLB Debut." Item is authenticated by Major League Baseball, guaranteeing its authenticity, and made available through Tigers Authentics, the Exclusive Source for Riley Greene Game-Used and Autographed Game-Used Collectibles.
Popculture
MLB Field of Dreams Game Reportedly Not Returning in 2023
The 2022 MLB Field of Dreams game will take place on Thursday night. And while the event is special for MLB and its fans, it looks like it won't be back for the 2023 season. Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas spoke to the Des Moines Register and talked about the Field of Dreams movie site, an area he purchased with his partners. He told the outlet that the Field of Dreams Game will not be played next year due to construction on the youth complex that Thomas' company is building, which starts later this year.
‘Field of Dreams’ Game Is MLB’s Blueprint for More Special Events
Last night was the second time an MLB game was played at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The game was a success despite its lack of star power and, well, in-game excitement, especially when compared to what we saw when the Yankees and White Sox played there last year. As you’ll ...
Yardbarker
The Guardians Officially Control Their Own Destiny
There’s a new sheriff in town. The AL Central division has been dominated by the Minnesota Twins all season long. That is, until the Cleveland Guardians got hot. After a quiet deadline, the Guardians heated up and pulled into a first-place tie with the Twins on Tuesday night. Cleveland...
And the hits (parlays) just keep on coming
We didn't receive any thank-you emails for sweeping the board on our prop parlays, but that's OK — we know you would've if you could've. Hit parlay: Jose Abreu, Ramon Urias and Christian Walker 1+ hit each (+205 FD) We'll be keeping our reasoning relatively simple for this trio...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Report: Deshaun Watson makes compromise offer on suspension
Deshaun Watson is reportedly lobbying the NFL for a compromise on his suspension with the league seeking a one-year ban. Watson has offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL, according to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Watson would be willing to accept the settlement in order to avoid the risk of missing the entire 2022 season.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Baseball fans react to Harry Caray hologram
Fans share their thoughts on the Harry Caray hologram at the Field of Dream’s Game. MLB’s Field of Dreams Game took place on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs were able to take down the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. The Cubs quickly took the lead with a 3-run first inning and never relinquished it. Drew Smyly pitched 5 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts in a solid team victory for the Cubs.
MLB
Help determine the greatest play of all-time
What's the greatest defensive play in baseball history? What's the one singular play that combines defensive wizardry, a refutation of all earthly physics and eventually ended up playing in our minds on repeat?. Well, now you've got your chance to vote and make one the GOAT, one that will forever...
Comments / 0