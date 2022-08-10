Read full article on original website
The only thing keeping the U.K. from being an ’emerging-market economy’ is a currency crisis, says analyst
Inflation has stressed out American consumers for several months now, but some recent signs show that it might be slowing down. That’s not the case in the U.K., where inflation is even higher than it is in the U.S., and intersecting with other crises. High prices, when combined with...
‘The economy is deteriorating’: German finance minister paints dark picture of country’s increasingly fragile outlook
Christian Lindner, Germany’s minister of finance, says the country’s economy is in a “fragile” state. The Ukraine war has supercharged energy costs around the world, sending inflation soaring in virtually every major economy. But a specific convergence of crises this summer means Germany might be on...
German regulator fines Bank of America $5.3 million for reporting delays
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s financial market regulator BaFin said on Thursday that it had fined Bank of America 5.1 million euros ($5.28 million) for delays in reporting voting rights notifications.
China's July new yuan loans expected to more than halve from June: Reuters poll
BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's new yuan loans are expected to fall back in July after record lending in the first half, a Reuters poll showed, but they are still likely to exceed the year earlier amount as the central bank seeks to underpin the economic recovery.
Exclusive - Uniper could swap Australian LNG for Atlantic gas to supply Europe quicker
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) is prepared to swap liquefied natural gas (LNG) it gets from Australia's Woodside for U.S. gas, so it can boost supplies in Europe more quickly during the coming winter, it said.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari. The Fed remains laser-focused on fighting inflation, no matter the cost. When news hit last week that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, everyone began asking the question: Is the country officially in a recession?. It’s complicated, experts say, as the...
US News and World Report
Oil Leak Affecting U.S. Offshore Output Contained at Port Station, Shell Says
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell said on Thursday it halted production at three U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut two pipelines connecting the platforms, adding it expected pipeline service to resume on Friday. A failure at an onshore pipeline junction...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Fast Company
Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast
Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
European shares tick higher; Aegon shines on forecast raise
(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session on signs of U.S. inflation cooling, while Aegon climbed after the Dutch insurer raised its full-year forecast.
Take Five: Retailer round-up, UK economy woes and Europe's power problems
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. retailers' earnings will give a glimpse into how consumers are dealing with sky-high inflation, and a raft of data offer a check-up on the health of the UK economy.
Bank of Canada's 'soft landing' scenario hits the rocks in bond market
TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's inverted yield curve is signaling the Bank of Canada may raise interest rates to a level that triggers a recession, placing the central bank in a tough spot as it aims to tame high inflation and engineer a "soft landing" for the economy.
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
POLITICO
The European Union opens a Silicon Valley 'embassy'
Silicon Valley’s Big Tech firms will soon have a direct line to European Union regulators. Long-time European Commission bureaucrat Gerard de Graaf will head a new California office, opening September 1st, where he’ll talk to Google, Apple, Meta and other tech firms about how new European rules apply to them.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
UK factory growth hits two year-low; oil drops; German retail sales in record fall – as it happened
British manufacturers suffer first drop in output in over two years in July, while retail sales in Germany slumped over 8% as inflation hit consumers
Five Chinese state-owned companies, under scrutiny in U.S., will delist from NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
