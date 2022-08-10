ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Fast Company

Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast

Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
US News and World Report

Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says

(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
POLITICO

The European Union opens a Silicon Valley 'embassy'

Silicon Valley’s Big Tech firms will soon have a direct line to European Union regulators. Long-time European Commission bureaucrat Gerard de Graaf will head a new California office, opening September 1st, where he’ll talk to Google, Apple, Meta and other tech firms about how new European rules apply to them.
US News and World Report

Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
