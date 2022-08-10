PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are seeking a suspect that robbed and assaulted a man at gunpoint Tuesday evening. Police received a call at 9:08 p.m. from a man who said he had just been robbed while walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane. The victim said he was approached from behind by one male subject who pushed him against a wall and pressed a suspected firearm into his back.

