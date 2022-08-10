ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-profit 'FreshLens Chicago' asking for help after thieves stole thousands in equipment

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

FreshLens broken into twice; thousands worth of equipment stolen 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The offices of an arts program teaching photography to underprivileged kids was broken into not once but twice.

Now, Fresh Lens Chicago is asking for help to replace the thousands of dollars in equipment the burglars stole.

The non-profit helps students develop skills and gain confidence in their work.

It loans out equipment to the students - so the organization couldn't insure the gear - and no equipment means no classes.

A GoFundMe for Fresh Lens has already raised more than $18,000.

