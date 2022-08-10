ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Am A Gentleman Inc. providing free back-to-school haircuts, goodie backpacks

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just in time for back to school - fresh and free haircuts will be all abuzz.

"I Am A Gentleman Inc." is teaming up with barbers to give school kids a cut Wednesday at noon.

The national organization mentors African American teenage boys.

Each child who comes by for a haircut will get a goodie backpack filled with school supplies and other items.

If you can't make today's event no problem. haircuts will be offered until Sept. 7.

To book an appointment head to their website .

