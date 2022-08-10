Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Related
PFF tabs 8 NC State players on All-ACC Teams, Leary left off all 4 teams
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The 2022 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team was announced earlier this week, and NC State had notable players on the lists -- which should come as no surprise. But the biggest surprise was one player who was left off all three lists and the honorable mention: Devin Leary.
Expert Analysis: Starting QB; Camp Standouts; Question Marks
We're past the halfway mark of North Carolina's preseason, with the season opener just a couple weeks away. The Tar Heels are seeking to rebound from a disappointing 2021 and, in doing that, have placed an emphasis on focusing inward rather than worrying about outside hype and influences while the talented roster battles for not only starting slots, but spots in the rotation.
Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback
Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
UNC Training Camp Nuggets & Notes: Power Echols, JJ Jones, Tony Grimes
North Carolina is almost two weeks away from the season opener vs. Florida A&M. Below are nuggets, quotes and notes from UNC linebacker Power Echols, wide receiver J.J. Jones, and cornerback Tony Grimes following a recent media availability amid preseason training camp. Linebacker Power Echols. - "We are light years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quinn Cook coaching future Blue Devil in showcase
At 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPNU, former Duke basketball national champ Quinn Cook will be on the sidelines in Chicago as an assistant coach for Team Futr in the Under Armour Next Elite 24 High School All-Star Game. RELATED: Quinn Cook's pro career just took one massive step One prep on Cook's side is ...
247Sports
Hot Ticket: UNC vs. App State is the Second Most Expensive Ticket for Labor Day Weekend
North Carolina's mountain matchup with Appalachian State on Sept. 3 is officially a sellout. In late July, it was reported that all 30,000 seats in Kidd Brewer Stadium will be filled in what some are calling the biggest home game in Boone history. According to TickPick, tickets to UNC vs....
Duke staff on board with recruit playing two sports
As of Monday, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power has five finalists: his Duke basketball suitors plus Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia. RELATED: Rivals among finalists for elite power forward Yet technically speaking, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising high school senior, who ...
cbs17
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with Wakefield High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cbs17
He’s on — and in — the green! Raleigh golfer wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game. Bock, 79, won $15 playing...
Hunting and Shooting in/near the Triangle?
Hello All Looking to see if anyone has any knowledge or advice on hunting and Shooting in the area. And yes, I realize it's likely not very popular here. Anywho, I grew up hunting and Shooting, but haven't really done much since going to school, graduating, and working. My wife and I used to go the range quite a bit before we moved, but I see all the ranges within 30 minutes here are $$$$$$. I see there's a free range in Caswell and may check that out. Also looking into the concealed carry class as well! Are there any opportunities to get back into hunting? Not super picky on the game and would just like to learn - even if I'm only able to go once or twice a year! Sorry this is vague but whatever you've got helps!from Cells_R_Coolio.
wfmynews2.com
Wake Forest Baptist church on university campus to close in 2023
The church first opened 66 years ago. It cited multiple reasons for the upcoming closure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Raleigh, NC to Niagara Falls
If you're looking for southern charm with a city vibe, then the road trip from Raleigh to Niagara Falls is the ideal adventure. Taking you through the wilderness of the mountains along the epic Blue Ridge Mountains, you'll arrive at your destination in awe at the wonder of the falls.
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
cbs17
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
wraltechwire.com
Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says
DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as 13-year veteran, search underway
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff's office officials.
North Carolina city has already matched number of homicide deaths from 2021
In an arrest in one of the cases, a man with a wife and six children was killed during a family gathering in June.
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0