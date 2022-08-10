ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Analysis: Starting QB; Camp Standouts; Question Marks

We're past the halfway mark of North Carolina's preseason, with the season opener just a couple weeks away. The Tar Heels are seeking to rebound from a disappointing 2021 and, in doing that, have placed an emphasis on focusing inward rather than worrying about outside hype and influences while the talented roster battles for not only starting slots, but spots in the rotation.
Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback

Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
Quinn Cook coaching future Blue Devil in showcase

At 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPNU, former Duke basketball national champ Quinn Cook will be on the sidelines in Chicago as an assistant coach for Team Futr in the Under Armour Next Elite 24 High School All-Star Game. RELATED: Quinn Cook's pro career just took one massive step One prep on Cook's side is ...
Duke staff on board with recruit playing two sports

As of Monday, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power has five finalists: his Duke basketball suitors plus Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia. RELATED: Rivals among finalists for elite power forward Yet technically speaking, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising high school senior, who ...
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
Hunting and Shooting in/near the Triangle?

Hello All Looking to see if anyone has any knowledge or advice on hunting and Shooting in the area. And yes, I realize it's likely not very popular here. Anywho, I grew up hunting and Shooting, but haven't really done much since going to school, graduating, and working. My wife and I used to go the range quite a bit before we moved, but I see all the ranges within 30 minutes here are $$$$$$. I see there's a free range in Caswell and may check that out. Also looking into the concealed carry class as well! Are there any opportunities to get back into hunting? Not super picky on the game and would just like to learn - even if I'm only able to go once or twice a year! Sorry this is vague but whatever you've got helps!from Cells_R_Coolio.
Road Trip from Raleigh, NC to Niagara Falls

If you're looking for southern charm with a city vibe, then the road trip from Raleigh to Niagara Falls is the ideal adventure. Taking you through the wilderness of the mountains along the epic Blue Ridge Mountains, you'll arrive at your destination in awe at the wonder of the falls.
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says

DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
