The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet on Monday, August 15th at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. The Board plans for a long meeting; with the last item on the agenda slated for 1 pm. Items on the agenda for Monday are as follows. Sheriff Ron Wade will discuss the network server and inmate housing. Canvas election workers who will certify votes will be there. Becky Lewis will speak about Human Resources issues. Jason Clubine will discuss the broadband for the county and Phil Jarred will be present for the 2023 budget. As per Kansas Law, the meeting is open to the public.

1 DAY AGO