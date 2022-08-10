Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Sinkhole Reduces Traffic To 2 Lanes On U.S. 169 in Coffeyville
A storm sewer failure has created a sinkhole on the highway and traffic is restricted to two lanes on U.S. 169 between the Oklahoma state line and U.S. 166 at Coffeyville. You can check out the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website www.kandrive.org which shows all of the construction sites across the state and updates daily.
Off-duty nurse honored for saving woman’s life in Oklahoma
While saving lives may be a common occurrence for nurses, one Oklahoma nurse is being credited for saving a life while off-duty.
kggfradio.com
Demo Derby Starts Tonight At The Coffeyville Inter-State Fair & Rodeo
Last night's PRCA Rodeo and the wonderful weather brought out the crowds at Coffeyville's Inter-State Fair and Rodeo. The always exciting Demolition Derby starts tonight at 7 in the grandstands. The Jr. Market livestock sale will be at 4:30 in the arena and the carnival begins at 6 and will run until midnight.
City of Caney, Kan. under a water emergency due to issues at city’s water plant
CANEY, Kan. — The city of Caney, Kan. is now under a water emergency due to continued issues at the city’s water plant. A mandatory water conservation is in effect for residents. The city is asking residents to refrain from unnecessary water uses. The city of Caney told...
News to Know: Buzzard pleads guilty to 2019 murder, and the city of Miami explains rising utility bills
GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma man pleads guilty to a second degree murder charge. Authorities say Cody Buzzard helped kill Jerry Tapp in August 2019. Buzzard’s father, James, and his brother, Dakota, are also charged in the case but are still awaiting court proceedings. You can read more about the case here.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Supulpa Woman Faces Trial in Washington County for Multiple Counts
Michelle Lucas of Supulpa was in the Washington County court on Friday, August 12 to face charges on three misdemeanors and a hold from the State of Missouri for charges similar to those in Oklahoma. Lucas is accused of identity theft and using the false identity to obtain credit to...
Parsons High School Teacher allegedly has inappropriate relationship with student
PARSONS, Kans.- A high school biology teacher is accused of harassing a student at Parson’s high school. The student alleged the teacher teased her and encourages other students to take part, sending inappropriate text messages, and inappropriate touching. The harassment started in February and continued til the student transferred schools in May. The student’s parents found the inappropriate text messages...
hometowngirard.com
Former Mini Stop property tank removal underway
The Mini Stop property was acquired by the Girard Land Bank in 2021. Due to a Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) grant, the fuel storage tanks are in the process of being removed. The tanks are being removed by Double Check Company Inc. and the project is expected to be complete in the next two weeks.
KTUL
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
kggfradio.com
Montgomery Co. Commission Meeting Agenda For Monday
The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet on Monday, August 15th at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. The Board plans for a long meeting; with the last item on the agenda slated for 1 pm. Items on the agenda for Monday are as follows. Sheriff Ron Wade will discuss the network server and inmate housing. Canvas election workers who will certify votes will be there. Becky Lewis will speak about Human Resources issues. Jason Clubine will discuss the broadband for the county and Phil Jarred will be present for the 2023 budget. As per Kansas Law, the meeting is open to the public.
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Commissioner's to Meet In Special Session
The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet tomorrow at 9 a.m. for a Special Work Session in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Judicial Center in Independence. On Monday, August, 15th the regular weekly Commissioner’s Meeting will start at 9 am. An agenda will be available tomorrow.
moreclaremore.com
Miami’s new Utilities bill charge
MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills. The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified...
kggfradio.com
Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute
The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
Driver Frustrated After She Says Gas Station Put Diesel In Unleaded Tank
A Claremore woman is upset after she says a gas station accidentally put diesel in the unleaded tank and now her jeep needs repairs. She says the gas station is trying to help her if they can but if they can't, she could be out nearly $1,000. Kelly Watson says...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Sheriff's Sale on August 29
The Washington County Sheriff's office periodically conducts a sale of items confiscated and collected during regular investigations and while conducting business on behalf of the county. The next sale will be on Monday, August 29 at 10 am in the front lobby of the Washington County Court House. If you...
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
kggfradio.com
Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrants By CPD Receives More Charges
A Coffeyville man was taken into custody by Coffeyville Police Department due to 4 outside warrants. 60-year-old Edward Adame was also charged with alleged aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, possession of opiate, possession of paraphernalia, and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility.
