Coffeyville, KS

Sinkhole Reduces Traffic To 2 Lanes On U.S. 169 in Coffeyville

A storm sewer failure has created a sinkhole on the highway and traffic is restricted to two lanes on U.S. 169 between the Oklahoma state line and U.S. 166 at Coffeyville. You can check out the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website www.kandrive.org which shows all of the construction sites across the state and updates daily.
Demo Derby Starts Tonight At The Coffeyville Inter-State Fair & Rodeo

Last night's PRCA Rodeo and the wonderful weather brought out the crowds at Coffeyville's Inter-State Fair and Rodeo. The always exciting Demolition Derby starts tonight at 7 in the grandstands. The Jr. Market livestock sale will be at 4:30 in the arena and the carnival begins at 6 and will run until midnight.
Montgomery County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Health
Coffeyville, KS
Parsons High School Teacher allegedly has inappropriate relationship with student

PARSONS, Kans.- A high school biology teacher is accused of harassing a student at Parson’s high school. The student alleged the teacher teased her and encourages other students to take part, sending inappropriate text messages, and inappropriate touching. The harassment started in February and continued til the student transferred schools in May.  The student’s parents found the inappropriate text messages...
PARSONS, KS
Former Mini Stop property tank removal underway

The Mini Stop property was acquired by the Girard Land Bank in 2021. Due to a Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) grant, the fuel storage tanks are in the process of being removed. The tanks are being removed by Double Check Company Inc. and the project is expected to be complete in the next two weeks.
GIRARD, KS
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Montgomery Co. Commission Meeting Agenda For Monday

The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet on Monday, August 15th at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. The Board plans for a long meeting; with the last item on the agenda slated for 1 pm. Items on the agenda for Monday are as follows. Sheriff Ron Wade will discuss the network server and inmate housing. Canvas election workers who will certify votes will be there. Becky Lewis will speak about Human Resources issues. Jason Clubine will discuss the broadband for the county and Phil Jarred will be present for the 2023 budget. As per Kansas Law, the meeting is open to the public.
Montgomery County Commissioner's to Meet In Special Session

The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet tomorrow at 9 a.m. for a Special Work Session in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Judicial Center in Independence. On Monday, August, 15th the regular weekly Commissioner’s Meeting will start at 9 am. An agenda will be available tomorrow.
Miami’s new Utilities bill charge

MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills. The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified...
MIAMI, OK
Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute

The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
CHANUTE, KS
Washington County Sheriff's Sale on August 29

The Washington County Sheriff's office periodically conducts a sale of items confiscated and collected during regular investigations and while conducting business on behalf of the county. The next sale will be on Monday, August 29 at 10 am in the front lobby of the Washington County Court House. If you...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrants By CPD Receives More Charges

A Coffeyville man was taken into custody by Coffeyville Police Department due to 4 outside warrants. 60-year-old Edward Adame was also charged with alleged aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, possession of opiate, possession of paraphernalia, and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

