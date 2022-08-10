Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Beshear: 39 people now dead due to Eastern Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two weeks after devastating flash flooding hit eastern Kentucky, the death toll is now up to 39 after another death in Breathitt County and two people are still missing. As recovery efforts continue, state leaders say progress is being made in the response phase. Gov. Andy Beshear...
WTVQ
PHOTOS: Biden, Beshear, McConnell, others survey Eastern Kentucky flood damage
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were in Breathitt County Monday to survey firsthand the devastating flood damage that has swept Eastern Kentucky. The Bidens landed in Lexington and then left for Lost Creek...
WTVQ
Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) –Kentucky’s Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system’s approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial...
WTVQ
Gov. Beshear, Cannabis Advisory Committee discuss town hall findings
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — After four town hall meetings across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear and his Cannabis Advisory Committee met virtually Thursday to discuss their findings. According to committee members, over 200 Kentuckians testified in person on the positive impact medical marijuana has on themselves and loved ones...
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
WTVQ
KSP vying for another ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ title
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is looking to win the title of Best Looking Cruiser for the second year in a row. The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest, encouraging state police agencies to submit a photo entry that’s “unique and represents their state.”
WTVQ
Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley pleads not guilty to rape
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Tilley plead not guilty Tuesday afternoon to a charge of rape. During his arraignment, Tilley waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Tilley is due back in Fayette District Court on Friday, Aug. 26. 8/8/22. Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has been...
WTVQ
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a beachgoer was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The Horry County Coroner’s Office says 63-year-old Tammy Perreault was hit by the umbrella around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Garden City beach. She died about an...
WTVQ
Rain and storms end; comfortable weather moves in
We had another day filled with Flash Flood Warnings and heavy rainfall. Luckily, the cold front is finally moving through the region, so expect a partly cloudy night with a slight chance of showers. On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies are likely for the first part of the day, with sunshine...
WTVQ
Beautiful conditions on the way to start the weekend
A cold front has brought with it September-like conditions to close out the workweek. Afternoon highs on Friday will struggle to reach the upper 70s as drier and cooler conditions settle in. A few clouds will be possible for the afternoon but other than skies will remain mostly sunny. Dewpoints will be dropping into the 50s during the day as well making it feel very comfortable.
WTVQ
Another cold front to usher in fall-like temperatures
We saw one cold front move through central and eastern Kentucky on Thursday morning, with a secondary front expected to move in late Thursday night into Friday. While we don’t expect the secondary front to have much moisture associated with it, it will reinforce cooler air for the end of the week.
WTVQ
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday’s news comes in the wake of revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman. Leflore County...
