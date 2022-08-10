ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

Beshear: 39 people now dead due to Eastern Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two weeks after devastating flash flooding hit eastern Kentucky, the death toll is now up to 39 after another death in Breathitt County and two people are still missing. As recovery efforts continue, state leaders say progress is being made in the response phase. Gov. Andy Beshear...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) –Kentucky’s Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system’s approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Gov. Beshear, Cannabis Advisory Committee discuss town hall findings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — After four town hall meetings across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear and his Cannabis Advisory Committee met virtually Thursday to discuss their findings. According to committee members, over 200 Kentuckians testified in person on the positive impact medical marijuana has on themselves and loved ones...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

KSP vying for another ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ title

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is looking to win the title of Best Looking Cruiser for the second year in a row. The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest, encouraging state police agencies to submit a photo entry that’s “unique and represents their state.”
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a beachgoer was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The Horry County Coroner’s Office says 63-year-old Tammy Perreault was hit by the umbrella around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Garden City beach. She died about an...
GARDEN CITY, SC
WTVQ

Rain and storms end; comfortable weather moves in

We had another day filled with Flash Flood Warnings and heavy rainfall. Luckily, the cold front is finally moving through the region, so expect a partly cloudy night with a slight chance of showers. On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies are likely for the first part of the day, with sunshine...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Beautiful conditions on the way to start the weekend

A cold front has brought with it September-like conditions to close out the workweek. Afternoon highs on Friday will struggle to reach the upper 70s as drier and cooler conditions settle in. A few clouds will be possible for the afternoon but other than skies will remain mostly sunny. Dewpoints will be dropping into the 50s during the day as well making it feel very comfortable.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Another cold front to usher in fall-like temperatures

We saw one cold front move through central and eastern Kentucky on Thursday morning, with a secondary front expected to move in late Thursday night into Friday. While we don’t expect the secondary front to have much moisture associated with it, it will reinforce cooler air for the end of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday’s news comes in the wake of revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman. Leflore County...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

