The Rialto Unified School District proudly welcomed students back into the classroom this week while also welcoming a trio of new leaders for the Coyotes, Seahawks, and Stars. The 2022-2023 school year kicked off on Monday, August 8 in the RUSD. Students were warmly welcomed back onto campus following summer break with teachers, principals, administrators, and staff celebrating the return of students and greeting them as they filed back onto campus. Schools across the District pulled out all the stops during their welcome-back celebrations with balloons and red carpets to Star Wars characters and cheerleaders as students arrived at school.

RIALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO