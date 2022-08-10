Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Related
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands schools implement new student safety measures
Students returned to school on Wednesday morning, but the Redlands Unified School District kicked off the new school year with a school board meeting on Tuesday evening. Last school year, Redlands Unified began accepting applications for its inaugural student trustee program. The district interviewed and chose five student trustees, one from each high school, and five alternates. On Tuesday, the new student trustees joined the board members to introduce themselves.
iecn.com
RUSD opens new school year with three new principals in place
The Rialto Unified School District proudly welcomed students back into the classroom this week while also welcoming a trio of new leaders for the Coyotes, Seahawks, and Stars. The 2022-2023 school year kicked off on Monday, August 8 in the RUSD. Students were warmly welcomed back onto campus following summer break with teachers, principals, administrators, and staff celebrating the return of students and greeting them as they filed back onto campus. Schools across the District pulled out all the stops during their welcome-back celebrations with balloons and red carpets to Star Wars characters and cheerleaders as students arrived at school.
redlandscommunitynews.com
950 backpacks full of supplies are handed out
Micah House, the Redlands Police Department, the city of Redlands and community organizations handed out 950 backpacks full of supplies Sunday at the 2022 Back2School Jam at Sylvan Park. For over a decade the Back2School Jam has prepared youth to start the school year strong. The Police Officers Association fired...
iecn.com
Meet Maria: 92-year-old finds wellness and renewal at IEHP Community Resource Center
With her children grown and raising families of their own, then losing her beloved husband in 2014, Maria found herself experiencing depression and longing for a purpose in life. Her home was missing the family bustle, boundless energy and joyful sounds from years past. “I would cry and cry there,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs walk-in mental health clinic remains closed; Indio facility ramps up capacity
There has been some confusion about whether the Coachella Valley’s only 24/7 walk-in mental health clinic has reopened in northern Palm Springs. First things first: The location closed on July 1 because the county did not renew its contract with the service provider, RI International. The facility helps people...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Riverside
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs
Brenda Pree will be moving from Pittsburgh to Palm Springs to serve as the new city clerk. City manager Justin Clifton announced Pree's hiring on Wednesday. Pree has served as Pittsburgh’s City Clerk since 2017. In that role, she manages 10 support staff providing administrative and operational services to a nine-member elected body. Her responsibilities The post Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Water woes plague Downtown Park, but it’s flowing again just up the road
There’s good news and bad news for fans of water features in city parks. The bad news: It’s been about 10 months since the city’s new Downtown Park opened to the public at the intersection of Belardo Road and Museum Way, but its waterfall and the associated splash pad remain bone dry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepalmspringspost.com
City seeks applications from non-profits for 2022-2023 event sponsorship funds
Palm Springs is now accepting applications from organizations in search of grant funds for their events in the coming 12 months. According to a news release issued this week, funds are available to non-profit groups that use their funding for the highest public benefit and that have established history of serving the city.
sbcity.org
Carousel Mall Project Moving Forward
Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur with the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
thepalmspringspost.com
New city clerk arriving from Pittsburgh
City officials on Wednesday announced Brenda Pree will become the next city clerk. Pree currently works in the same role for the city of Pittsburgh, a role she has been in since 2017. In Pittsburgh, Pree’s accomplishments include creation of a citywide records management department to digitize and make available...
The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down
The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Candidates for City Council report raising $174,000 so far
We may not know precisely who will be on the November ballot for Palm Springs City Council, but we’re getting a picture of how some potential candidates’ campaign finances are shaping up. The news: Documents filed with the Palm Springs City Clerk’s office show five of the roughly...
Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place
Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: August 11, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
thepalmspringspost.com
As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?
Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
SFGate
Art Hotel Is a Colorful Oasis in the Palm Springs Desert
The Art Hotel in Palm Springs, CA, has been looking to book a buyer for a long stay. Owner and designer Tracy Turco reimagined the 1960 lodge as an art-themed, midcentury masterpiece. Featuring eight rooms available for nightly rentals, the hotel was recently available for $2.5 million. Turco and her...
Blaze Pizza Opening in Murrieta This Fall
Brand New Strip Mall Called The Vineyard to Welcome Pizza, Boba, and Ice Cream Tenants
thepalmspringspost.com
Walk this way: Unique crosswalk configuration will debut in center of Downtown Palm Springs
A new type of crosswalk is coming to Downtown Palm Springs as part of $3.8 million in work being done to the city’s main drag. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council approved a contract at its last regular meeting that provides money for several different pedestrian and cyclist safety measures along Palm Canyon Drive.
Comments / 1