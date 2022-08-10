ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands schools implement new student safety measures

Students returned to school on Wednesday morning, but the Redlands Unified School District kicked off the new school year with a school board meeting on Tuesday evening. Last school year, Redlands Unified began accepting applications for its inaugural student trustee program. The district interviewed and chose five student trustees, one from each high school, and five alternates. On Tuesday, the new student trustees joined the board members to introduce themselves.
REDLANDS, CA
iecn.com

RUSD opens new school year with three new principals in place

The Rialto Unified School District proudly welcomed students back into the classroom this week while also welcoming a trio of new leaders for the Coyotes, Seahawks, and Stars. The 2022-2023 school year kicked off on Monday, August 8 in the RUSD. Students were warmly welcomed back onto campus following summer break with teachers, principals, administrators, and staff celebrating the return of students and greeting them as they filed back onto campus. Schools across the District pulled out all the stops during their welcome-back celebrations with balloons and red carpets to Star Wars characters and cheerleaders as students arrived at school.
RIALTO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

950 backpacks full of supplies are handed out

Micah House, the Redlands Police Department, the city of Redlands and community organizations handed out 950 backpacks full of supplies Sunday at the 2022 Back2School Jam at Sylvan Park. For over a decade the Back2School Jam has prepared youth to start the school year strong. The Police Officers Association fired...
REDLANDS, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Education
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Education
KESQ News Channel 3

Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs

Brenda Pree will be moving from Pittsburgh to Palm Springs to serve as the new city clerk. City manager Justin Clifton announced Pree's hiring on Wednesday. Pree has served as Pittsburgh’s City Clerk since 2017. In that role, she manages 10 support staff providing administrative and operational services to a nine-member elected body. Her responsibilities The post Brenda Pree hired as City Clerk of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
sbcity.org

Carousel Mall Project Moving Forward

Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur with the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

New city clerk arriving from Pittsburgh

City officials on Wednesday announced Brenda Pree will become the next city clerk. Pree currently works in the same role for the city of Pittsburgh, a role she has been in since 2017. In Pittsburgh, Pree’s accomplishments include creation of a citywide records management department to digitize and make available...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down

The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Education
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project

The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Candidates for City Council report raising $174,000 so far

We may not know precisely who will be on the November ballot for Palm Springs City Council, but we’re getting a picture of how some potential candidates’ campaign finances are shaping up. The news: Documents filed with the Palm Springs City Clerk’s office show five of the roughly...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place

Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

News of Record: August 11, 2022

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
SFGate

Art Hotel Is a Colorful Oasis in the Palm Springs Desert

The Art Hotel in Palm Springs, CA, has been looking to book a buyer for a long stay. Owner and designer Tracy Turco reimagined the 1960 lodge as an art-themed, midcentury masterpiece. Featuring eight rooms available for nightly rentals, the hotel was recently available for $2.5 million. Turco and her...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Walk this way: Unique crosswalk configuration will debut in center of Downtown Palm Springs

A new type of crosswalk is coming to Downtown Palm Springs as part of $3.8 million in work being done to the city’s main drag. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council approved a contract at its last regular meeting that provides money for several different pedestrian and cyclist safety measures along Palm Canyon Drive.

