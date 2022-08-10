ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/11) At 7:42 a.m. the K-9 was called out to 2316 9th Street. At 8:01 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 150 Road in Hoisington. Controlled Burn. At 8:13 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned man charged for violent stabbing

A Kansas man accused in a violent altercation in Larned made his first court appearance Wednesday. Mateo Francisco Alonzo, 25, Larned, was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Forgery, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett. The Murder charge contains an alternate charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
LARNED, KS
KSN News

Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Chapman, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Larned man charged with attempted murder, forgery

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Larned man has been charged with attempted murder and forgery stemming from an alleged stabbing at a home on Aug. 6. Mateo Alonzo, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of forgery, with an alternate charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Pawnee County Attorney […]
LARNED, KS
KWCH.com

$10,000 worth of tubing stolen in rural Barton County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft. On Aug. 4, approximately 100 joints of 2 and 3/8 tubing was stolen from a lease near Hitschman, in rural Barton County. The loss is estimated to be approximately $10,000.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Trial in Reno Co. kidnapping case continued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a Wichita man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and two children has been continued. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat. The six counts of attempted murder and the single kidnapping carry sentences of up to 55 years in prison if Campos is convicted.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Great Bend divers find handgun in lake

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Large brush fire in Reno County contained

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews have contained a large grass and brush fire that broke out in Reno County Thursday afternoon. The Pretty Prairie Fire Chief said field crews were cutting CRP grass when the grass fire was sparked. The fire spread into trees and jumped K-14 Highway where it threatened at least two homes.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sen. Straub voices election concerns at Barton Co. Commission meeting

The election process in the United States has become a point of contention in recent years. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, former County Commissioner and current Kansas Senator Alicia Straub voiced concerns about the recent primary election in Kansas. Straub said many items are out of Barton County Election Officer and County Clerk Bev Schmeidler's hands.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire deals with Thursday night garage fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters dealt with a garage fire Thursday night in the city. According to a release from the fire department, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were called out to 913 East 7th for a report of a fully involved garage fire. Multiple power lines were...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fire crews battle wildfires

UPDATE: As of 9 p.m.: Reno County Emergency Management has issued a news release on the Pleasant Valley fire from Thursday afternoon. According to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road. Residential structures were threatened, but none were damaged. Dry conditions contributed to rapid fire spread.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

5 fires keep Reno County crews busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fort Hays State puts up barricades over kite attacks

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Fort Hays State University has a warning for anyone walking across campus — be alert for attacks from above. A pair of Mississippi kites is nesting in a tree between Forsyth Library and Malloy Hall on Campus Drive. The birds are “vigorously defending the surrounding area of several hundred yards.” Mississippi […]
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

West 4th Ave. bridge is closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

