The drug dynamic is shifting across Kansas and Barton County. In the first half of 2021, the state saw 338 drug overdoses, a 54-percent increase from the first half of 2020. Almost half of those overdoses were fentanyl-related. The trafficking and use of fentanyl are far different from the homemade meth labs that used to blight Barton County.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO