Minneapolis, MN

Dodgers roll past Twins to boost win streak to nine

By CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

One of the oldest WWII vets honored at Twins game 02:05

LOS ANGELES - Max Muncy continued to rebound from a slow start to the season with a home run and Julio Urias pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best nine games with a 10-3 victory Tuesday night over the Minnesota Twins.

The defeat knocked the Twins into a first-place tie in the AL Central with the Cleveland Guardians, the first time they have not held sole possession of the top spot in the division since June 24.

"I will put stock into what the standings look like on the last day of the season; that's when I'm going to do it," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I'm not surprised that they're playing well. They're a really good club. We know that. we see them all the time. We know what they're all about. They're playing good. We have to find the groove again."

Trea Turner had two doubles and drove in three runs, while Cody Bellinger had a two-run double, as Los Angeles improved to a major league best 76-33, while going 31-5 since June 29. The Dodgers matched a season high with eight doubles.

In his first game back from the injured list because of an abdominal strain, the Dodgers' Justin Turner had two hits and an RBI.

"Scary enough, I think there is still a lot more in there for the whole team," Muncy said of the Dodgers' potential. "It's been looking really good lately. We've been looking good all year long, yet at the same time, not all of us have gotten going at once. Hopefully we save that for the playoffs."

Byron Buxton hit a home run for Minnesota, while starter Joe Ryan (8-5) gave up a run in each of the first four innings and was tagged for six runs on nine hits over five innings. Minnesota fell to 1-5 over its last three road series, all against National League clubs.

"It was a rough game for us on all accounts," Baldelli said. "They outplayed us in every facet today. When we show up tomorrow, we know we're going to have to come with a lot of more everything, better execution, and we have to play better."

The Dodgers got their offense going early when Freddie Freeman walked with two outs in the first inning and scored on a double by Will Smith when Twins center fielder Gilberto Celestino failed to field the ball cleanly.

The Twins got the run back in the second inning on Celestino's slow roller out in front of the plate to score Gio Urshela, who tripled to center.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in their half of the second inning when Gavin Lux singled and Joey Gallo doubled with one out, with both runners scoring on Bellinger's double. A Trea Turner double scored Bellinger for a 4-1 advantage.

The Dodgers made it 5-1 in the third inning on Muncy's 12th home run of the season and his third since Aug. 1. Muncy was slowed at the start of the season by a left elbow injury that occurred on the final regular-season game last season.

Buxton's home run, his 27th on the season, came in the eighth inning against Dodgers right-hander Phil Bickford.

Urias (12-6) gave up one run on five hits over seven innings with no walks and eight strikeouts, while winning his ninth-consecutive decision. Urias has not absorbed a loss since June 12.

"I felt good and I have been able to go stronger late in the games the last couple of times," Urias said through an interpreter. "That's a credit to the manager (Dave Roberts) who has been able to give me that opportunity. The most important thing is to get the victory."

NO EARLY EXIT

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in attendance in a seat near the Dodgers dugout and was about to depart in the eighth inning when Roberts encouraged him to stay.

Roberts tipped off Curry that Trayce Thompson, the brother of Curry's teammate Klay Thompson, would be pinch hitting for the Dodgers as the second batter in the bottom of the eighth.

Curry not only stayed, he videotaped the at-bat on his phone as Thompson hit a double to left field in his only plate appearance.

"Well, I didn't see it but it's cool," Thompson said. "It's just another family friend, really, but it was pretty cool. I know he's a busy guy. He's got three awesome kids and a beautiful wife, great family and everything."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (groin) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session at the team's complex in Florida as he progresses toward a possible return in September. ... OF Alex Krilloff, who is out of for the season, had surgery in Los Angeles to shorten his ulna bone in order to combat wrist issues.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (abdomen) returned from the injured list and batted out of the designated hitter spot, while INF/OF Miguel Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... RHPs Blake Treinen (shoulder) and Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) participated in a simulated game Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, with Treinen hitting 98 mph with his fastball and Graterol reaching as high as 100 mph. Both are expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment at Oklahoma City on Friday. ... RHP Dustin May (Tommy John surgery) went five innings and threw 68 pitches in a rehab start at Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19) takes the mound off his third start this season of at least five scoreless innings.

Dodgers: RHP Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 2.76) is expected to be called up from the taxi squad to make the start.

Comments / 0

 

Minneapolis, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Gio Urshela
Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots

PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
NBA
Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10

Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.It is the first time since July 2017 that the Dodgers have put together a double-digit winning streak. It is also their third straight series sweep and 14th of the season.Max Muncy also went deep for Los Angeles, which has the majors' best record at 77-33 and is 16 games in front of second-place San Diego in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Chicago

White Sox offensive woes continue in 5-3 loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals, who on back-to-back four-game series for the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014. Kansas City took three of four from visiting Boston before doing the same to Chicago.Cease (12-5) allowed three hits and one run...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sylvia Fowles leaving on her own terms, with exit fueling Lynx's push for playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS - Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans.The 2017 league MVP who helped the Minnesota Lynx win two WNBA titles knew her interest in working out was waning. The former LSU star leaves as the league's career leader in field-goal percentage, rebounds and double-doubles."Being in shape is one thing, but being in basketball shape is something totally different. I got to that point when workouts were just getting harder and harder, and you take into consideration how...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
31M+
Views
