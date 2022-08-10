Raiders CB Amik Robertson shining during training camp

The last pick the Raiders made during the 2020 draft class was Amik Robertson from LouisianaTech. He was one of the most productive cornerbacks in college football history, totaling 14 career interceptions and 34 pass deflections.

But through two seasons in the NFL, he’s had a hard time seeing the field. In fact, he’s played just 172 total snaps on defense since entering the league. However, it appears the former fourth-round pick is finally starting to figure things out going into Year 3.

In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he wrote that Robertson has been a “standout” at camp as he is back to playing in the slot for the Raiders. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about the former All-American defensive back:

“Amik Robertson has been the other major standout. He’d already taken significant snaps with the starters during OTAs and training camp but missed a few practices and the preseason opener due to an injury of his own. He returned to practice Monday and has hit the ground running. During practice Tuesday, he had a nice deflection when matched up with Adams during a drill.”

The Raiders have been using Nate Hobbs more on the outside during camp and that has opened up slot snaps for Robinson. It remains to be seen if Hobbs will stay there during the season, but they might not have a choice if Robertson continues to play so well.

Keep an eye on Robertson during the rest of the preseason as he is fighting for a starting job this year. And by the sounds of it, he may even be a front-runner for one of the starting cornerback spots.