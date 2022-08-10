ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Craig Cunningham takes over as PHS head football coach

Preston High School welcomes Craig Cunningham as the varsity head football coach this season. Cunningham has been “married to a beautiful woman, Corina, for 31 years.” Though their three boys are grown and out of the house, they have two dogs that keep them company.
PRESTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy