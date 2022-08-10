Read full article on original website
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
Detroit News
Legends, music fans flock to Detroit debut of Temptations musical
For hours Wednesday night, downtown Detroit resonated with the unmistakable sound of Motown. Hundreds flocked to the Detroit Opera House for "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.” The award-winning musical, which traces the journey of legendary namesake R&B group from the Motor City to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, debuted this week as part of Broadway In Detroit’s 60th anniversary season.
Ribs and R&B Festival Hits Detroit’s Waterfront
Detroit's Ribs and R&B Festival is back at the waterfront this weekend with good food and great entertainment. The post Ribs and R&B Festival Hits Detroit’s Waterfront appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Grammy-nominated R&B singer to headline Royal Oak Pride this weekend
Downtown Royal Oak will host its first LGBTQ pride festival in 20 years Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Deborah Cox headlining Saturday night. Gary Baglio, festival co-producer and owner of Royal Oak’s Pronto and FIVE15, said the original Royal Oak Pride began in Oakland...
MetroTimes
Freedom Art’s Festival to celebrate ‘Detroit’s other Rosa Parks’
Soon enough, Sarah E. Ray will become a Detroit household name. At least, it ought to be. The unsung civil rights champion helped desegregate the famed Boblo boats in the 1960s and later ran a community youth outreach program where she advocated for racial harmony in the 1970s. She's often referred to as "Detroit's other Rosa Parks."
MetroTimes
Cheech and Chong in a bong: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
This week, our readers were most interested in the iconic canna-duo that is Cheech and Chong introducing their marijuana products to the Michigan market. The Ribs and R&B festival is taking over Hart Plaza this weekend and will feature acts like 702 and Jon B., and our readers wanted to know more about it.
This haunted theater will live up to its rumors come October
Popcorn in hand, you head down the wide hallway to your screening room. You hear voices behind you —- the lights flicker and a door slams. The theater you are in has a history of being haunted. For the month of October, these rumors will come to life. The...
CBS Mornings’ Gayle King Visits Detroit, Motown Museum
(CBS DETROIT) — Sitting in the same studio where legendary group the Temptations recorded their hit song my girl, CBS’ Gayle King and the last living member of the group Otis Williams sat down to talk about their journey and impact. We got a behind-the-scenes look at the interview, which is a part of the morning show’s new segment called mornings mixtape. “It was an honor moment for me because I just admire who he is and what he does. Just him as a man,” King said. The two spoke at the Motown Museum in Detroit as they took a trip down memory...
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
7 things to do in the D this weekend
Festivals will be taking place across metro Detroit this weekend including the Ribs and R&B Festival and the Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival.
MetroTimes
You can tour Detroit’s neighborhoods by bike for a good cause — to help people experiencing homelessness
This weekend, you can help Detroiters experiencing homelessness by joining a bicycle tour of Detroit’s neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO) is hosting its annual Handlebars for the Homeless from 9 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Aug. 14. It’s the first time the event has returned in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.
MetroTimes
Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House announces ‘The End of an Era’ free concert series with Timmy’s Organism, Melvin Davis, and more
Following the announcement that long-standing rock ’n’ roll venue PJ’s Lager House is being sold, owner PJ Ryder has announced an “End of an Era” series of free concerts. In a statement, Ryder says:. It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am announcing our...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New stylish restaurant opens on the Avenue Of Fashion
When you want to open a great restaurant, what are the ingredients? Good food? Great drinks? A talented team? Well, that was how Petty Cash in Detroit got started, and it is getting a lot of attention for its small plates, craft cocktails, and chic atmosphere. Ron Bartell, the owner...
midwestliving.com
Botanical Artist Lisa Waud's Small Detroit Backyard is a Lesson in Urban Serenity
Fanciful flowerbeds? Not for Lisa Waud. The botanical artist, who last year won the American Horticultural Society's top award for floral design, gets her color fix through imaginative, sometimes surreal work projects—like adorning a blighted duplex with 40,000 blooms for an art installation or embellishing an old Cadillac with flowers for rapper Danny Brown's video set. So when she's home in her Detroit backyard, she welcomes a quieter, easygoing palette of billowy ornamental grasses and leafy perennials. "I really enjoy foliage and not a lot of color here," Waud says. "It's a place where I can turn down the volume."
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 9, 2022: Lamont Dozier, writer of Motown hits like “Heat Wave,” dies
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Another Motown legend has died. Lamont Dozier was 81 years old. He was part of the songwriting and producing team of Holland Dozier Holland — along with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland. The trio was responsible for hits such as the Four Tops’ “Baby I Need Your Lovin’” and “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas. Holland Dozier Holland wrote 25 Top 10 hits for the Motown label between 1963 and 1967. Many of those hits were for the Supremes, including “Stop in the Name of Love,” ”My World Is Empty Without You,” “I Hear A Symphony” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
wrif.com
Two More Flavors Coming from Doritos
Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch & Spicy Mustard Doritos are set to make a visit to store shelves soon. It looks like I’m going to have to try before you buy. Spicy mustard- I could already see that going with a great Detroit county dog and a pop. Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch- I can already tell that’s going to be a success at the next tailgate party.
tmpresale.com
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?s show in Detroit, MI Oct 21, 2022 – presale code
We have the Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale password: During this Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to order sweet seats before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?’s show in Detroit do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone.
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
Legendary Guests Help Show Off Motown Museum Expansion Project
Hitsville USA is expanding and some of Motown's legendary recording artists were on hand to unveil the progress that has been made at the iconic Detroit Museum. Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and Otis Williams of the Temptations were on hand as phases one and two of the three-part construction project were revealed to the crowd. So far, about $43 million has been poured into the expansion, including a $5 million pledge from Rocket Mortgage co-founder Dan Gilbert.
