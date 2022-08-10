ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1rO1_0hBixx8J00
FILE - Then Netherlands' manager Mark Parsons gives instruction during the Women Euro 2022 group C soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England July 9, 2022. Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women's European Championships, has left the job by mutual consent with the Dutch soccer federation.The Royal Netherlands Football Federation announced the departure Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation.

The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’ departure on Wednesday. It called the team’s play and results at the tournament “disappointing.”

Parsons succeeded Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to the European title on home soil in 2017 and repeated the feat with England last month.

He had been in the job since May last year with a contract through the current World Cup qualifying campaign. Parsons joined the Dutch team from the Portland Thorns in the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League.

While Wiegman won widespread plaudits for her tactical savvy in steering England to victory over Germany in the final, Parsons faced criticism at home for failing to ignite a talented Dutch team — that also was hit by injuries and COVID-19 absences at the tournament before being knocked out by France in the quarterfinals.

“In the run-up to and at the European Championship, both the style of play and the results were disappointing and we cannot afford that,” Jan Dirk van der Zee, who is responsible for women’s football at the KNVB, said in a statement. “The bar is high. The Netherlands was defending champion and also a finalist at the last World Cup, we want to compete for prizes.”

The federation said it will appoint a replacement soon as the team bids to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Great Britain enjoy rowing and gymnastics success at European Championships

Great Britain’s rowers finished top of the medal table after enjoying further success on the final day of competition at the European Championships in Munich.Having claimed four gold medals, two silvers and a bronze at Oberschleissheim on Saturday, Britain picked up two more golds and a silver on Sunday to take their overall tally to 10.Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ed Fuller and Ollie Stanhope were dominant winners in the PR3 mixed coxed four, winning by almost 20 seconds from France, with Germany in third.It was an emotional win for cox Erin Kennedy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer three months...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

US women's hockey coach Wroblewski sidelined by COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The United States women’s national hockey team, which will feature 18 returning Olympians, took the ice for the first time Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19. Wroblewski tested positive Saturday, USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz said, and will coach remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation. Should he be cleared, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark, where the U.S. opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Aug. 25. “The COVID news is unfortunate, but I’ll look at the positive side. I got a great look at the overall picture this week, and now I get to remove myself and process it while still making team decisions,” Wroblewski wrote in a text to The Associated Press. Before testing positive, Wroblewski had a chance to meet the players at a series of practices last week involving Under-18, college and national team members.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Mark Parsons
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
CINCINNATI, OH
SkySports

Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury

Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Dutch#Knvb#European
The Associated Press

Norway puts down Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Norway have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans. The 600-kilogram (1,320-pound) female walrus, known affectionately as Freya, became a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks, despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the massive marine mammal. Freya liked to clamber on small boats, causing damage to them. Walruses are protected and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave of her own accord and that euthanasia would be a last resort. Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said Freya was put down early Sunday “based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety.”
ANIMALS
Reuters

Factbox-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

Aug 10 (Reuters) - More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 31,400 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths. read more.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy