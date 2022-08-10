ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursday (& some Sundays) 6-8PM

Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays (& some Sundays) from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th...
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue

Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
BOOTHBAY, ME
foxbangor.com

Colonial Theatres to close its doors

BELFAST — A historic Belfast landmark will be closing next month. On Sept. 19th, Colonial Theatre will be closing its doors unless it can find a new owner. The current owners, Mike Hurley and his wife Therese Bagnardi, purchased the theater in 1995 and have since operated the business together.
BELFAST, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Cars
City
Bristol, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
Z107.3

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
BANGOR, ME
WCVB

An insider's guide to tucked away swimming holes

Beat the crowds at the well-known swimming holes and head to Bath, Maine. While you're there, you can travel across one of the oldest wooden bridges in the state and head to the oldest continuously operating general store...anywhere.
BATH, ME
102.9 WBLM

I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed

I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Car#Car Show#The Vintage#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Corvettes#Ots#Dodge#Obd
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Register now for Sept. 9 conservation bus tour of Knox and Waldo counties

We are excited to bring back our Conservation Bus Tour traveling through Knox County and expanding into Waldo County. This year we are partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through our Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox & Lincoln counties. Featured on our September 9th bus tour, you will see beautiful landscapes enhanced with native plants, meadowscapes, perennial gardens, pollinator gardens and wildlife habitat features. The luxury air-conditioned motor coach ride will be narrated, snacks served, and we will have lunch at The Hoot, a gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Northport.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?

Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

29th Annual YMCA Rowgatta

Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately 9 nautical miles is this Saturday, August 13th. We start at 9:00 AM from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Rd. to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Z107.3

Kevin Bacon Shows Waterville Some Love On ‘The Tonight Show’

The actor was a little foggy on whether or not he had performed in the Pine Tree State before. Earlier this week, actor/musician Kevin Bacon stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new Peacock movie “They/Them”, but he also is out touring with his band, which recently played at the Waterville Opera House.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Sue Heil Kibbe solo show at Saltwater Artists

Sue Kibbe is the featured artist of the week at the Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor on Route 130, 1/4 mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse. Her work can be seen daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. She is a resident of Southport Island and has pursued virtually every...
SOUTHPORT, ME
B98.5

Trace Adkins Performing In Augusta, Maine In October

Country star Trace Adkins is going to be making a trip to Central Maine this fall. You'll be able to catch him performing at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. Tickets are on sale now. They start about $100, but the front floor sections are going for...
Down East

What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?

Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
FRANKFORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Senior Center

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will be the annual Lobster Bake. No more information is available at this time. Cost to be determined. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Aug. 9, with 25 players, were first place, Joan Grondin, 841; second, Nancy Schilke, 827; third, Nancy Perry, 826; high hand (21) Nancy Schilke; and low score, Blanche Johnson, 736.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy