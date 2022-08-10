The inaugural Elite Amateur Cup is in the books, and it is Caleb Surratt finishing the seven-event race as the winner. The Elite Amateur Golf Series debuted this summer with top amateurs vying for professional and other exemptions at the most prestigious tournaments across the country. Surratt was one of the outliers who teed it up in all but one of the seven tournament, and the incoming freshman at Tennessee notched four top-5 finishes in those starts, a performance that allowed Surratt to edge Louisville’s Jiri Zuska of the Czech Republic by just over 16 points.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO