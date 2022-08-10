ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes history with latest 100-meter time

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has made history. The Jamaican sprinter ran a world-leading 10.62 seconds in the women's 100-meter final at the Monaco Diamond League on Wednesday. In doing so, Fraser-Pryce became the first woman to run a time under 10.7 seconds six times within one season. American Olympic legend Florence Griffith-Joyner...
SPORTS
Golf Channel

Caleb Surratt wins inaugural Elite Amateur Cup, load of exemptions

The inaugural Elite Amateur Cup is in the books, and it is Caleb Surratt finishing the seven-event race as the winner. The Elite Amateur Golf Series debuted this summer with top amateurs vying for professional and other exemptions at the most prestigious tournaments across the country. Surratt was one of the outliers who teed it up in all but one of the seven tournament, and the incoming freshman at Tennessee notched four top-5 finishes in those starts, a performance that allowed Surratt to edge Louisville’s Jiri Zuska of the Czech Republic by just over 16 points.
GOLF
Boxing Scene

Hebert Conceicao, Olympic Gold Medal Winner, Set For Pro Debut

Olympic gold medallist Hebert Conceicao will be unleashed into the professional ranks this weekend. The Brazilian hero, who claimed gold in spectacular fashion in Tokyo last summer, makes his professional debut on Saturday night in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on a show staged by LIFT Promotions. Probellum fighter Conceicao dramatically knocked out...
COMBAT SPORTS
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: PGA Tour scores first win against LIV, but what's next?

In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard, who was in the courtroom Tuesday in San Jose, react to the PGA Tour’s first legal victory against LIV, discuss the ramifications and more. They then weigh in on Cameron Smith’s reported move to LIV Golf after the playoffs.
GOLF
Golf Channel

After a long wait in Europe, Amanda Doherty eyes first LPGA win at ISPS Handa

Sticking around Europe was worth it for Amanda Doherty. The 24-year-old LPGA rookie holds a one-stroke lead, at 11 under, over Lauren Coughlin after 36 holes of the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland. Yet, the past several weeks across the pond, Doherty has been itching to just tee it up competitively.
GOLF
BBC

European Championships Munich 2022: Non Stanford wins triathlon gold

Britain's Non Stanford won triathlon gold at the European Championships in her final major competition. The Welsh 2013 world champion finished ahead of German Laura Lindemann and France's Emma Lombardi in Munich. Stanford, 33, has said she will retire this season. She helped Wales to silver in the mixed triathlon...
SPORTS
theScore

U.S. begins gold-medal defense with convincing win over Germany

The reigning World Junior Hockey Championship gold medalists are off to a hot start. Team USA cruised to victory to open its tournament Tuesday night in Edmonton, defeating Germany 5-1. The game was much more one-sided than the score indicated as the Americans outshot the Germans 50-11. German goaltender Nikita...
HOCKEY
Daily Mail

Jack Draper claims maiden win over top 10 opponent and becomes third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open... while British No 2 Dan Evans beats eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev to qualify for last 16 for the first time

Jack Draper beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open. World No 82 Draper, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, fought back from a break down in the second set before he wrapped up a stunning 7-5 6-4 (4) success against the third seed just before 1am in Montreal.
TENNIS
BBC

London Marathon: World champion Tamirat Tola pulls out of men's race

Reigning world marathon champion Tamirat Tola has withdrawn from the London Marathon in October. The Ethiopian has not fully recovered from his victory in the men's race at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, last month. Tola, 31, set a new championship record of two hours, five minutes and...
WORLD

