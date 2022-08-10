Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Bi-State plans to have enclosed MetroLink platforms in St. Louis region
The Bi-State Development planned to have closed secure MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis region.
Hazelwood School District tests for radioactive contamination at elementary school near Coldwater Creek
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a problem brewing for decades. Coldwater Creek and the radioactive waste dumped there have been threatening neighborhoods since the 1940s. The impacts continue today and are now even affecting an elementary school. The Hazelwood School District has notified parents about the potential risks this...
557 area code now activated in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – Officials have activated a new area code in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
Ruth’s Chris in Chesterfield celebrates National Filet Day
ST. LOUIS – If you asked any 10 people if they like steak, eight of them will say “yes,” and the other two will be stupid. Ruth’s Chris in Chesterfield is celebrating National Filet Day. General manager Colin Shive and Salena Thomas who works in hospitality had the details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Annie Malone to host Family Fest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you need help gathering those back-to-school supplies, Annie Malone is here to help. The organization is hosting Family Fest this weekend. It will run Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Annie Malone campus in North City. The exact address is 5355 Page Blvd.
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
$19M grant will help reconstruct Lambert’s runways
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be getting some upgrades. Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a $19 million grant to reconstruct runway infrastructure. The grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of runway. This will help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign […]
Four-day school weeks: Few around St. Louis, but common in Missouri
Four-day school weeks are becoming popular in some parts of Missouri, particularly rural counties, to combat teacher shortages statewide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis flood resource center not accepting walk-ins Thursday
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Weeks after the record rainfall, people in affected areas are still searching for help. FEMA is on the ground this week surveying damage and resource centers are giving out supplies, but the need is great. In University City, hundreds of people have reached out for...
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
$1.2B STL riverfront redevelopment resolution unanimously passes
A resolution for a $1.2 billion project aimed at developing potentially 80 acres of land along the St. Louis riverfront was unanimously passed Thursday morning.
Kidney Health For Life campaign educates high-risk groups on kidney disease
ST. LOUIS – Kidney disease is the tenth leading cause of death in America and in states like Illinois, it’s even higher. Washington University’s Dr. Anuja Java explained why and discussed the Kidney Health For Life Campaign that started last fall. Click here for more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
KMOV
Inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday, according to an official at the jail. Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah said in a statement that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon. At 3:47, she said, 911 was called. An ambulance then took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., the statement said.
showmeinstitute.org
At Least Hazelwood’s Honest
Last week, the Show-Me Institute kicked off a repeat of its Show-Me Curricula Project from last year. The purpose of the project is to use Missouri’s Sunshine Law to find out what is being taught to students and told to teachers in Missouri schools, in connection with critical race theory (CRT) and its associated concepts.
KMOV
Mission to preserve St. Louis’ historic gospel ties revived in Central West End
CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) – Church bells once echoed hourly in the Holy Corners Historic District in the Central West End where six sacred temples outline the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Washington Avenue. The vacant multicolored brick Second Baptist Church remained dormant for years. That is ... until a local film producer with eyes set to transform the Italianate Gothic-style church into a Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GHOF).
Two shot and killed in south St. Louis
Two men were killed Friday morning in south St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
When is the first day of school for St. Louis-area districts?
Time is winding down before thousands of students and teachers around the St. Louis area officially return back to the classrooms.
St. Louis Art Fair kicks off to reveal 2022 commemorative print
The St. Louis Art Fair unveiled its commemorative print Thursday to the public for its 29th year.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0