MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

