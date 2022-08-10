Read full article on original website
Related
How Stipends Work: Employers Don't Withhold Taxes, Still Taxable Income
Whether you’re an intern gaining experience for a future career or receiving reimbursement for expenses not included in your salary, you could be receiving some sort of stipend. A stipend differs from a regular salary and wages in an important way: taxes aren’t withheld by the employer. Are stipends considered taxable income?
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Social Security Tax Limit 2022 and Exemptions, Explained
Every year, the federal government sets a limit on the number of earnings that are subject to Social Security tax. The limit changes annually with the changes in the national average wage index with a view to account for inflation in Social Security benefits. What is the Social Security tax limit for 2022?
Social Security Inflation Adjustment Could Be Almost 10% in 2023
Retirees could get an extra $159 per month due to a Social Security inflation adjustment in 2023. Social Security benefits could increase by 9.6 percent next year, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). Article continues below advertisement. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate is based on new data from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut's Child Tax Rebate Check: Who Gets It and When
Connecticut is among the states giving stimulus checks in 2022 to help residents cope with inflation. The CT child tax rebate check gives low-income households payments of up to $750. Can you still apply for the Connecticut child tax rebate? When can you expect the check?. Article continues below advertisement.
Stock Buybacks Receive Favorable Tax Treatment Even With Tax Code Change
Days after Elon Musk announced in an earnings call Tesla is considering share buybacks in the near future, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The climate-forward legislation is funded in part by a small tax added to corporate share buybacks, slightly hindering — but not eliminating — the vehicle’s favorable tax treatment.
How to Choose the Best Bonds to Buy in a Recession
Investors often look to safe-haven investments in turbulent economic times, such as bonds. Bonds come in a variety of types, from those issued by government entities to those issued by companies. What are the best bonds to buy in a recession?. Article continues below advertisement. A recession is marked by...
Insulin Is Much Cheaper To Make Than You Think
At first, it seemed like the U.S. was set to have a $35 monthly cap for insulin for those who are on Medicare or who aren't insured. However, that bill was shut down by Senate Republicans. As insulin has been overpriced for years now, a lot of questions are being asked about the cost to manufacture insulin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hodlnaut Freezes Crypto Withdrawals — Will It Go Bankrupt?
The withdrawal freezes plaguing cryptocurrency companies are continuing, this time with crypto lender Hodlnaut. As Hodlnaut encounters liquidity problems in a prolonged crypto winter, the potential for more serious outcomes remains. For some of the company’s peers, the reality is bankruptcy — and that could very well happen to Hodlnaut, too.
States Across the Country Are Facing Teacher Shortages
Teachers have demanded higher salaries for multiple years now and it seems that the issues have reached a breaking point. Many states across the country have teacher shortages. States are coming up with ways to try to incentivize staff to come back to work. As the 2022–2023 school year approaches, many schools are wondering what they are going to do to fill their classrooms with staff. Which states are dealing with the biggest shortages?
