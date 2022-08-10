ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Disgustipated
2d ago

Don’t forget to include Seditionist when describing MTG. She is among 147 self professed Seditionists seated in the House of Representatives right now.

BlueGarnet
1d ago

Greene is many things. A few of the things she isn't; An American patriot. A kind and intelligent person. A christian. Someone who works tirelessly for her constituents. A decent individual who lives and lets live.

Yagottabkidding
1d ago

I believe both of these women and their little "catfight" is irrelevant. Oh, look.....it just caused me to write 12 words about it in the previous sentence. Where did the time go?

TheDailyBeast

Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo

On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
Daily Beast

Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
The Independent

Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’

Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
The Independent

Jon Stewart claps back after Tucker Carlson mocks his height and calls him ‘demented’

Comedian Jon Stewart has struck back after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked his height and called him “demented”. Mr Carlson targeted the former Daily Show host on his programme on Thursday night, saying that he looks like a “mental patient”. “He’s shrieking and dishevelled and very short. Really short, too short to date. Was he always that short? What happened? Where's he been in the last seven years? If you know, let us know. We want answers,” he added sarcastically. “Friends. Tonite I am sad. @TuckerCarlson believes me too short to date … and yet somehow, miraculously, I...
Fox News

Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God

CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
Newsweek

Newsweek

