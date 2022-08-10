Read full article on original website
Disgustipated
2d ago
Don’t forget to include Seditionist when describing MTG. She is among 147 self professed Seditionists seated in the House of Representatives right now.
Reply(3)
78
BlueGarnet
1d ago
Greene is many things. A few of the things she isn't; An American patriot. A kind and intelligent person. A christian. Someone who works tirelessly for her constituents. A decent individual who lives and lets live.
Reply(1)
34
Yagottabkidding
1d ago
I believe both of these women and their little "catfight" is irrelevant. Oh, look.....it just caused me to write 12 words about it in the previous sentence. Where did the time go?
Reply
8
Related
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's unfair to ruin Alex Jones for defaming Sandy Hook parents, claims Infowars is right 'most of the time'
The far-right congresswoman again came to the defense of the conspiracy theorist after he was ordered to pay $45 million to Sandy Hook parents.
Tucker Carlson's Attempt At Revenge On Jon Stewart Backfires Spectacularly
The Fox News host rips the comic over his advocacy for healthcare for veterans in the weirdest way possible.
Trump-Backed Candidate Slammed by Rock Star for Using His Song at Rally
Dee Snider of Twisted Sister called Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her campaign "fascist morons."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo
On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Wanda Sykes Canceled Her Appearance On 'The View' After Learning Ex-Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Was Guest Hosting
Wanda Sykes was set to appear on The View last week before she canceled her appearance after learning Alyssa Farah Griffin would be guest hosting, Radar has confirmed. The 58-year-old actress and comedian was scheduled to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Trump's Kiss Attempt on Swimmer Riley Gaines Creates Awkward CPAC Moment
The ex-president tried to kiss the swimmer on the cheek as she approached the podium, who appeared by some observers to be uncomfortable.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fact Check: Does Photo Show Melania Trump Standing on Ivana Trump's Grave?
A viral image of the former-president's current spouse shovelling atop his ex-wife's grave caused an uproar on Twitter but is it real?
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
Daily Beast
Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump
John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'
The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’
Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jon Stewart claps back after Tucker Carlson mocks his height and calls him ‘demented’
Comedian Jon Stewart has struck back after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked his height and called him “demented”. Mr Carlson targeted the former Daily Show host on his programme on Thursday night, saying that he looks like a “mental patient”. “He’s shrieking and dishevelled and very short. Really short, too short to date. Was he always that short? What happened? Where's he been in the last seven years? If you know, let us know. We want answers,” he added sarcastically. “Friends. Tonite I am sad. @TuckerCarlson believes me too short to date … and yet somehow, miraculously, I...
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, 64, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64
One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64. Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996. At the time, she was one of the only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it...
Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God
CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
Donald Trump Will 'Turn On Everybody' if He Is Indicted: Mary Trump
Donald Trump would "turn on everybody" if he is indicted, his niece Mary Trump has said. Her comments come as speculation mounts that the former president could be indicted for his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. If that happens, Trump would do everything he...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
934M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 141