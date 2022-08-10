Read full article on original website
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Former NYPD Commissioner says if FBI raid doesn't stop Trump, 'their next move will be assassination'
Following the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted what he thinks will happen next if the raid doesn’t prevent Trump from running for office again.
'He will become the new Putin': Saudi activist warns Biden not to appease MBS
Saudi activist Lina al-Hathloul tells Bianna Golodryga that President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia will “rehabilitate” the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
Fact Check: Is North Korea Sending 100K Soldiers to Fight Against Ukraine?
Several Western media outlets repeated the claim about the alleged Kim Jong Un offer of support to Putin, but what is the basis for the claim?
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
A Secret Service agent assigned to Biden's Middle East trip was detained and sent home. Reports say he assaulted a woman in Israel.
The Secret Service said one of its agents was detained in Israel after a "physical encounter." The unnamed agent was in Jerusalem, Israel, ahead of President Joe Biden's Middle East trip. He assaulted a woman at a bar, reports said. The agency said he was not charged but was sent...
Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Steve Bannon Calls On '4,000 Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' The Government 'Brick By Brick'
He's back with more incendiary rhetoric against the nation just days after his contempt of Congress conviction.
Trump 'Exponentially' More Likely to Be Charged After FBI Search: Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said "a legal barrier has been broken" regarding the search of former President Donald Trump's home.
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
Lara Trump reveals what she knows about Mar-a-Lago 'mole'
Former President Donald Trump has no knowledge of an informant giving a tip to the FBI prompting the raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to his daughter-in-law.
Mom of Russian soldier killed in Ukraine says the army repeatedly told her he was alive and she only found out on social media
A Russian mother said she learned her son had died from a message on social media. She said Russian authorities had repeatedly contacted her, telling her that her son was fine. She said she struggled to get answers as she tried to contact the military.
