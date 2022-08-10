Read full article on original website
Park Ave. Music Fest kicks off this weekend
While the Park Ave Festival in Rochester may be cancelled this summer, there will be still be a chance to see live music. The Park Ave. Music Festival, a two day celebration of the original festival, will be held between August 13-14 and feature an array of eclectic performances from local musicians including Frank White Experience, AKU, Kids in the Basement, and more.
Stop the Violence family event this weekend
Join the Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County on August 13th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and August 14th 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Stop the Violence family event. Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County joined Good Day Rochester ahead of the event to discuss it's importance and the fun activities taking place.
Lincoln Hill Farms ready to host BrewFest 2022
Gorham, N.Y. — BrewFest 2022 is coming up Saturday at Lincoln Hill Farms, located just outside Canandaigua in Gorham, Ontario County. The event features craft beer, live music, local artisans and vendors, food and more. Sam Carter visited the farm on Good Day Rochester to see what's on tap...
'The Gathering' aims to bring Rochester faith community together
A pair of events coming up in Rochester this weekend aim to bring people of faith together for fellowship, praise and prayer. The Gathering will feature live music, speakers and worship starting at noon at Parcel 5. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Later Saturday,...
Crime Stoppers kicks off 'Dog Days of Summer' K9 fundraiser
Rochester's Crime Stoppers is returning with its campaign called "Dog Days of Summer" to raise money for sick or injured K-9s in local police departments. When the program launched last year, the K9 Fund provided financial assistance for the purchase of two K9 puppies, emergency Veterinary expenses, obstacle course upgrades and training equipment and supplies. This year, Crime Stoppers is partnering with RallyUp, an online fundraising platform helping non-profits.
Pirate Hat Night with the Rochester Red Wings
Join the Rochester Red Wings on August 12th at 7:05 p.m. for the Kids Pirate Hat Giveaway which will benefit the Pirate Toy Fund in distributing toys to children across the area. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined Good Day Rochester live from Frontier Field with the Red Wings and Pirate Toy...
National Immunization Awareness Month
It's national immunization awareness month, and amid a declining pandemic it's still important to stay up to date on routine vaccinations. Dr. Avery August, council member of the American Association of Immunologists joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the importance of being immunized and to debunk common myths. For...
Rise Up Rochester to host Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair
The local organization Rise Up Rochester is hosting a Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair on August 13 at the Walmart on Hudson Avenue. Outreach Coordinator Retha Rogers and Support Group Coordinator Marcella Cunningham joined Good Day Rochester to discuss what supplies attendees can expect and how it'll make sure students have what they need to start the upcoming school year off strong.
New company manufactures paper straws in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A mother-daughter team is behind a new company that manufactures paper straws. Roc Paper Straws, founded by Kathryn and Karrie Laughton, specializes in eco-friendly drinking straws. Karrie Laughton, who also owns Lux Lounge in the South Wedge, says the company was born out of a need...
