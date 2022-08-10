ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to a house fire in the Cavalier Manor neighborhood Friday morning. PFRES said the call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Upon their arrival, crews found heavy fire at...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
SMITHFIELD, VA
New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
In the Kitchen: Jumbalaya Pasta

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson and Bar Manager Tom Kendrick from Decoy’s Seafood in Suffolk made Jambalaya pasta and a Pineapple Paloma cocktail. Decoys Seafood. 3305 Ferry Road, Suffolk. 757-977-1081. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Decoys Seafood.
SUFFOLK, VA
Tidewater Dr. shooting was self-inflicted, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot wound of a man found overnight on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk was self-inflicted, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m. in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive, near Denison Avenue. The man’s wound was life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital.
NORFOLK, VA

