Read full article on original website
Related
Roof worker hospitalized after being trapped by downed tree in Chesapeake
A roof worker was taken to a local hospital after a downed tree pinned him down on the roof of a home in Chesapeake Thursday morning.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to a house fire in the Cavalier Manor neighborhood Friday morning. PFRES said the call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Upon their arrival, crews found heavy fire at...
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
WAVY News 10
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
Severe weather causes power outages, flooding in Hampton Roads Wednesday
Severe weather left a handful of Hampton residents in the dark and underwater Wednesday.
Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Smithfield
A motorcyclist died after being struck in a head-on crash Sunday on Nike Park Road in Smithfield.
WAVY News 10
New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
Case against Norfolk police officer ends in hung jury
The Chesapeake jury deliberating the fate of a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter could not agree on a verdict.
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
Person shot on interstate overnight in Hampton
A male victim was shot Tuesday night at the convergence of interstates 664 and 64 in Hampton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Former Norfolk daycare operator found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old’s death
A former Norfolk daycare operator has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old in 2020.
Man accused of shooting 4 in downtown Norfolk appears in court
A man who allegedly shot four people, including a sheriff's deputy, is due to appear before a Norfolk judge on Thursday.
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Jumbalaya Pasta
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson and Bar Manager Tom Kendrick from Decoy’s Seafood in Suffolk made Jambalaya pasta and a Pineapple Paloma cocktail. Decoys Seafood. 3305 Ferry Road, Suffolk. 757-977-1081. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Decoys Seafood.
Only On 10: What led to the exit of Norfolk’s former police chief?
For the first time, details surrounding former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone's departure from the Norfolk Police Department have been revealed to 10 On Your Side by officers with knowledge of the discussions.
George H.W. Bush carrier group deploying from Norfolk
The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a regularly scheduled deployment.
WAVY News 10
Tidewater Dr. shooting was self-inflicted, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot wound of a man found overnight on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk was self-inflicted, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m. in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive, near Denison Avenue. The man’s wound was life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital.
VBSPCA needs help finding homes for dogs found in hoarding situation
The pups, mostly Chihuahua-mix, were found living in a hoarding situation. The dogs came from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter and are in need of medical care.
Comments / 0