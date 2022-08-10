ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUHF

Lincoln Hill Farms ready to host BrewFest 2022

Gorham, N.Y. — BrewFest 2022 is coming up Saturday at Lincoln Hill Farms, located just outside Canandaigua in Gorham, Ontario County. The event features craft beer, live music, local artisans and vendors, food and more. Sam Carter visited the farm on Good Day Rochester to see what's on tap...
GORHAM, NY
WUHF

New company manufactures paper straws in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A mother-daughter team is behind a new company that manufactures paper straws. Roc Paper Straws, founded by Kathryn and Karrie Laughton, specializes in eco-friendly drinking straws. Karrie Laughton, who also owns Lux Lounge in the South Wedge, says the company was born out of a need...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester

Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Rise Up Rochester to host Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair

The local organization Rise Up Rochester is hosting a Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair on August 13 at the Walmart on Hudson Avenue. Outreach Coordinator Retha Rogers and Support Group Coordinator Marcella Cunningham joined Good Day Rochester to discuss what supplies attendees can expect and how it'll make sure students have what they need to start the upcoming school year off strong.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Inflation is at 8.5 percent. Here’s what it means for your wallet.

Today was a really important day for us as consumers. The inflation report came out. And there is a lot to unpack here. The number is 8.5 percent. Here’s what that means to your wallet. It means it was lighter last month than it was in July of 2021. But you have more in your wallet than you did in June of this year. Let me explain. June’s inflation number was a whopper. Scary stuff—9.1 percent.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

National Immunization Awareness Month

It's national immunization awareness month, and amid a declining pandemic it's still important to stay up to date on routine vaccinations. Dr. Avery August, council member of the American Association of Immunologists joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the importance of being immunized and to debunk common myths. For...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WUHF

Stop the Violence family event this weekend

Join the Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County on August 13th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and August 14th 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Stop the Violence family event. Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County joined Good Day Rochester ahead of the event to discuss it's importance and the fun activities taking place.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Will the CHIPS Act help new vehicle shortages?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve tried to buy a new car or truck lately, you know there’s not much inventory to choose from. Chip shortages have caused dramatic delivery delays to local dealers. Most dealerships have an extremely limited supply of new vehicles on the lot and...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Levine Center surveys residents on the ‘State of Hate’ in Rochester

In the last year, Karen Elam and her colleagues at the Levine Center to End Hate have been surveying people across the nine-county region on discrimination. Elam said what stands out so far is this: Most Black people surveyed (62%) are feeling the brunt of discrimination, and most people surveyed who are not Black (31%) don’t see it here.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy