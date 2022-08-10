Read full article on original website
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
Residents in 14621 Rochester zip code aim to launch new Neighborhood Association
Those in the 14621 zip code who are already on board with a new neighborhood association feel the process can go along much quicker if more people get involved.
WUHF
Lincoln Hill Farms ready to host BrewFest 2022
Gorham, N.Y. — BrewFest 2022 is coming up Saturday at Lincoln Hill Farms, located just outside Canandaigua in Gorham, Ontario County. The event features craft beer, live music, local artisans and vendors, food and more. Sam Carter visited the farm on Good Day Rochester to see what's on tap...
WUHF
New company manufactures paper straws in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A mother-daughter team is behind a new company that manufactures paper straws. Roc Paper Straws, founded by Kathryn and Karrie Laughton, specializes in eco-friendly drinking straws. Karrie Laughton, who also owns Lux Lounge in the South Wedge, says the company was born out of a need...
Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester
Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
WUHF
Rise Up Rochester to host Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair
The local organization Rise Up Rochester is hosting a Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair on August 13 at the Walmart on Hudson Avenue. Outreach Coordinator Retha Rogers and Support Group Coordinator Marcella Cunningham joined Good Day Rochester to discuss what supplies attendees can expect and how it'll make sure students have what they need to start the upcoming school year off strong.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Inflation is at 8.5 percent. Here’s what it means for your wallet.
Today was a really important day for us as consumers. The inflation report came out. And there is a lot to unpack here. The number is 8.5 percent. Here’s what that means to your wallet. It means it was lighter last month than it was in July of 2021. But you have more in your wallet than you did in June of this year. Let me explain. June’s inflation number was a whopper. Scary stuff—9.1 percent.
WUHF
National Immunization Awareness Month
It's national immunization awareness month, and amid a declining pandemic it's still important to stay up to date on routine vaccinations. Dr. Avery August, council member of the American Association of Immunologists joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the importance of being immunized and to debunk common myths. For...
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
“Harassment from our own government. I feel harassed. I am a law-abiding — I’m a businessman. I’m law-abiding, I’m God-fearing, and I’m hosting an event," he said.
‘100 Years of Sunshine’ at Wickham Farms, celebrates during ‘Sunflower Spectacular’
For a century, Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has provided a summertime space for children with disabilities to enjoy themselves "without barriers."
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
Rochester homecare business erroneously violates labor laws, owes 2 years overtime
TruCare now owes over $228,000 in back pay to employees who worked between 40 and 44 hours and did not receive overtime.
New $35M tech center coming to Monroe Community College
The State University of New York will reimburse the county for half of all project costs.
‘She set the bar high’: Longtime gymnastics center to close in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. – A longtime gymnastics center in Penfield will close its doors at the start of September. For 35 years, Sarah Jane Clifford has trained tens of thousands of gymnasts and the decision to shut down, she says, was a difficult but personal one. Nearly 30 years ago, Clifford built The Gymnastics Training Center […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester firefighter: People at party mocked Juneteenth and county leaders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At a conference outside of City Hall, Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones said his captain took him to a party that mocked Juneteenth and county leaders. Nate McMurray, the attorney for Jones, said that someone at the party was impersonating County Legislator Rachel Barnhart acting in...
Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Mendoza reappointed to 6-year term
The county executive is set to be accompanied by local medical leaders at the time of the briefing.
WUHF
Stop the Violence family event this weekend
Join the Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County on August 13th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and August 14th 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Stop the Violence family event. Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County joined Good Day Rochester ahead of the event to discuss it's importance and the fun activities taking place.
WHEC TV-10
Will the CHIPS Act help new vehicle shortages?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve tried to buy a new car or truck lately, you know there’s not much inventory to choose from. Chip shortages have caused dramatic delivery delays to local dealers. Most dealerships have an extremely limited supply of new vehicles on the lot and...
wxxinews.org
Levine Center surveys residents on the ‘State of Hate’ in Rochester
In the last year, Karen Elam and her colleagues at the Levine Center to End Hate have been surveying people across the nine-county region on discrimination. Elam said what stands out so far is this: Most Black people surveyed (62%) are feeling the brunt of discrimination, and most people surveyed who are not Black (31%) don’t see it here.
