Today was a really important day for us as consumers. The inflation report came out. And there is a lot to unpack here. The number is 8.5 percent. Here’s what that means to your wallet. It means it was lighter last month than it was in July of 2021. But you have more in your wallet than you did in June of this year. Let me explain. June’s inflation number was a whopper. Scary stuff—9.1 percent.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO